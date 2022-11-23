Sweden's annual PV capacity additions could grow by around 33% to 750 MW this year, from 500 MW in 2021, according to a report by Becquerel Sweden. The large-scale solar market is set to contribute up to 150 MW, and the segment is expected to grow significantly beyond 2022.Sweden could potentially add 750 MW of solar in 2022, according to data from research firm Becquerel Sweden. In 2021, the country added 499.7 MW of solar, up by about 25% year on year from 2020. The International Energy Agency Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme's (IEA-PVPS)'s Task 1 recently published a report on PV applications ...

