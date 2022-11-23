Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Bavarian Nordic A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees' exercise of warrants

The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 25 November 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0015998017 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bavarian Nordic ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 70,694,315 shares (DKK 706,943,150) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 41,061 shares (DKK 2,150,430) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 70,735,376 shares (DKK 707,353,760) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 142 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAVA ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3333 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66