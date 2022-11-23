Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced the successful completion of its 100Gb core network upgrades across all major London colocation sites.

Options' clients now benefit from the lowest-latency fixed line routes available, alongside connectivity access to all major liquidity hubs in London through diverse and resilient routes powered by Hollow-core fibre technology.

Options facilitate access to hundreds of exchanges and markets worldwide, offering highly resilient and performant global colocation and connectivity services. This further reduction in latency and the vast increase in capacity reaffirms Options' commitment to expanding its services with a host of newly available routes and latency profiles across the firm's global trading network.

In addition to serving global colocation clients, the upgrade will provide enhanced point-to-point connectivity capabilities with investment bank-grade security and monitoring.

Options President and CEO Danny Moore said, "Ensuring customers benefit from full availability, capacity, and the lowest latency is the cornerstone of our market connectivity and colocation business.

The 100Gb upgrade, alongside the adoption of Hollow-core fibre, is yet another milestone for the team and a further demonstration of the service excellence, availability, and cutting-edge technology underpinning our colocation ecosystem."

Shamir Parmar, VP Product Management, added, "A key objective in designing and implementing these routes is to accommodate our clients' trading strategies in the most efficient way possible. The goal is to create an environment that enables maximum arbitrage execution between the various markets and across asset classes.

With the additional capacity, we can readily absorb ever-increasing market data bandwidth and client traffic flow, further bolstering the delivery of content and services across our global network."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including its VMware Cloud verified status in TR2, its achievement of 10 Microsoft Gold Partner Status competencies, and the launch of its Quantify and Data Store products

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 9 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005211/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Press Contact: Niall McAleer

Email: niall.mcaleer@options-it.com