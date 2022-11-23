Kumasi, Ghana--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - LBank, a top crypto exchange, started the month of October with Traders Hangout at the conference hall, Excelsa Lodge Kumasi Ghana. The event saw hundreds of people in attendance, and several crypto-educative activities took place.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/144339_581a4052d44a9a6f_001full.jpg

Some of the notable highlights include the presentation of opportunities in crypto and blockchain, training, and an AMA on LBank products and services.

The following week, the exchange team in Africa hosted a Virtual Masterclass on the 4th of October 2022, and it also welcomed hundreds of crypto enthusiasts within the country.





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/144339_581a4052d44a9a6f_003full.jpg

This event particularly caught the attention of most of the attendees.

A few days after the first Masterclass, LBank Africa hosted another on the 6th of October 2022, where they had a live class. Participants were shown different understood trading strategies and how they could apply them in the crypto market.

LBank engaged the people of Ghana with full-course crypto education as it hosted seven (7) masterclasses on different occasions. Also, topics throughout the whole event covered the full breadth and scope of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, decentralized finance, and much more.

Overall, LBank engaged the people of Ghana and covered several topics on what they need to know in buying crypto and diversifying their portfolio. These events essentially introduced new users to the LBank App.

Moving forward, LBank Africa remains consistent in pushing crypto education within several African communities. In the coming months, the team is looking to host different classes that will explore and highlight the opportunities of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to revolutionize payments in Africa.

About LBank

LBank is a top cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2015 for buying, selling, receiving and storing Bitcoin and other digital currencies. It provides its 7 million+ users with a secure trading platform and low transaction fees.

The platform supports more than 800+ trading pairs and 149+ fiat currencies. It offers services around crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services.

Start Trading Now: Ibank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

Downtown, Dubai media@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144339