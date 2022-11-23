Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - The 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry, were presented yesterday evening at the Gala Awards Dinner at One King West Hotel in Toronto.

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in 6 categories as well as the Overall Best 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund.

A total of 234 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2022 CHFA program. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.

Average Performance as at June 30, 2022

Category Avg 1Yr Return Avg 3Yr Return Avg 5Yr Return Avg 3Yr Sharpe Avg 5Yr Sharpe Equity Focused -11.12 8.11 5.61 0.51 0.39 Credit Focused -2.72 3.70 3.84 0.34 0.41 Market Neutral 3.39 3.66 2.75 0.43 0.35 Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy -1.58 4.85 3.58 0.57 0.46 Private Debt 5.54 5.77 7.73



Private Equity 4.81 7.64 3.63



Total -6.27 6.23 4.61 0.49 0.41

Overall Best 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund:

(based on best combined 10 year annualized return and Sharpe ratio).

Place Fund Name 10 Year Return 10 Year Sharpe Ratio

1 Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund 7.63 1.72 2 Pathfinder Partners' Fund 15.10 0.85 3 Arrow Performance Fund 10.36 1.29





2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Award Winners by Category are:

Equity Focused Category

1 Year Return Place Fund Name Return

1 Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP 88.76 2 Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund 43.48 3 SMI Defensive LP 25.22











3 Year Return

Place Fund Name Return

1 Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP 36.18 2 Lynwood Opportunities Fund 29.57 3 Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund 28.89











5 Year Return

Place Fund Name Return

1 Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP 26.05 2 BT Global Growth Fund LP 19.16 3 AlphaNorth Partners Fund 16.23



3 Year Sharpe Ratio

Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio

1 Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund 2.25 2 Waratah Alternative ESG 1.83 3 Timelo Strategic Opportunities Fund 1.43











5 Year Sharpe Ratio

Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio

1 Waratah Performance 1.37 2 SMI Defensive LP 1.24 3 Forge First Long Short LP 1.16







Credit Focused Category:

1 Year Return

Place Fund Name Return

1 NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP 22.31 2 Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund 5.01 3 Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund 1.79











3 Year Return

Place Fund Name Return 1 NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP 19.74 2 Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund 7.35 3 Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund 7.32











5 Year Return Place Fund Name Return

1 NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP 13.73 2 Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund 7.15 3 East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow) 6.25







3 Year Sharpe Ratio

Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio

1 NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP 1.38 2 Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund 0.95 3 Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund 0.79











5 Year Sharpe Ratio

Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio

1 NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP 1.19 2 Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund 0.86 3 Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund 0.74







Market Neutral Category:

1 Year Return

Place Fund Name Return

1 Altema Diversified Equity Market Neutral Fund 50.83 2 CC&L Global Market Neutral 10.24 3 RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity 9.10











3 Year Return

Place Fund Name Return

1 The HGC Fund LP 15.11 2 Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund 7.68 3 CC&L Global Market Neutral 7.54







5 Year Return

Place Fund Name Return

1 The HGC Fund LP 12.07 2 Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund 5.50 3 Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund 5.45











3 Year Sharpe Ratio

Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio

1 Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund 1.20 2 The HGC Fund LP 1.19 3 Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund 1.18











5 Year Sharpe Ratio

Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio

1 The HGC Fund LP 1.18 2 Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund 0.98 3 Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund 0.97







Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy Category:

1 Year Return

Place Fund Name Return

1 Libertas Real Asset Opportunities Fund 34.74 2 ReSolve Evolution Fund 33.22 3 SMI Opportunities LP 21.57







3 Year Return

Place Fund Name Return

1 SMI Opportunities LP 22.29 2 Auspice Diversified Trust 16.33 3 K2 Principal Trust (The) 14.74











5 Year Return Place Fund Name Return

1 AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP 18.78 2 SMI Opportunities LP 15.92 3 K2 Principal Trust (The) 11.74











3 Year Sharpe Ratio

Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio

1 AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP 4.03 2 Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool Fund 1.91 3 MacNicol & Associates Alternative Asset Trust 1.36











5 Year Sharpe Ratio

Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio

1 AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP 1.82 2 Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool Fund 1.70 3 Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund 1.50







Private Debt

1 Year Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Invico Diversified Income Fund 18.74 2 Portland Private Income Fund 13.40 3 Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust 11.54











3 Year Return

Place Fund Name Return

1 Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust 11.56 2 Invico Diversified Income Fund 10.95 3 Portland Private Income Fund 10.10











5 Year Return

Place Fund Name Return

1 Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust 11.21 2 Invico Diversified Income Fund 11.18 3 Portland Private Income Fund 9.27







Private Equity - NEW Category for 2022

1 Year Return

Place Fund Name Return

1 Kensington Private Equity Fund 16.15 2 Hamilton Lane Global Private Assets 13.16 3 Bridgeport Private Equity Opportunities Fund 9.45











3 Year Return

Place Fund Name Return

1 Kensington Private Equity Fund 17.57 2 BMO Castle Mount Feeder Fund LP 9.63 3 MacNicol & Associates Emergence Fund 9.14







5 Year Return

Place Fund Name Return

1 Kensington Private Equity Fund 14.84 2 MacNicol & Associates Emergence Fund 7.23







THE 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Conference

In the afternoon of November 22nd, at THE Canadian Hedge Fund Conference preceding the Gala Awards Dinner, individual and institutional investors and their advisors heard Canadian Hedge Fund Managers, Family Office Managers, Investment Advisors and Industry Experts discuss key issues facing Canada's hedge fund industry. The Keynote Address for the Conference was delivered by MPP Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario's Minister of Finance.

The 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program would not have been possible without the generous support of its Sponsors:

Principal Sponsor: Fundata Canada

Conference Partners: Invico Capital, Marret Asset Management, Waratah Capital Advisors and Wealhouse Capital Management

Table Sponsors: RBC Capital Markets and SGGG Fund Services

Presenting Sponsors: Borden, Ladner, Gervais and Osler

Supporting Hedge Funds: AIP Asset Management, East Coast Fund Management, GFI Investment Counsel, HGC Investment Management, Wavefront Global Asset Management

Associate Sponsors: HighView Financial, National Bank Independent Network, Richardson Wealth, Scotiabank, TD Bank

Media Partner: Newsfile

The CHFA Winners Showcase 2023 Investor Conference will be held in Toronto in March and will feature award-winning Canadian hedge fund managers.

For more information about the annual CHFA program, go to: www.alternativeiq.com or call:

Julie Makepeace

Managing Director, Alternative IQ; and

President, Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com

416-906-3782

About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation events held in Toronto each October (performance as at June 30th), the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences which present managers of award-winning hedge funds to investors, and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

