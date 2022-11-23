Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - The 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry, were presented yesterday evening at the Gala Awards Dinner at One King West Hotel in Toronto.
The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in 6 categories as well as the Overall Best 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund.
A total of 234 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2022 CHFA program. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.
For the full Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, including performance data, check here: http://alternativeiq.com/hf-directory/.
Average Performance as at June 30, 2022
|Category
|Avg 1Yr Return
|Avg 3Yr Return
|Avg 5Yr Return
|Avg 3Yr Sharpe
|Avg 5Yr Sharpe
|Equity Focused
|-11.12
|8.11
|5.61
|0.51
|0.39
|Credit Focused
|-2.72
|3.70
|3.84
|0.34
|0.41
|Market Neutral
|3.39
|3.66
|2.75
|0.43
|0.35
|Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy
|-1.58
|4.85
|3.58
|0.57
|0.46
|Private Debt
|5.54
|5.77
|7.73
|Private Equity
|4.81
|7.64
|3.63
|Total
|-6.27
|6.23
|4.61
|0.49
|0.41
Overall Best 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund:
(based on best combined 10 year annualized return and Sharpe ratio).
|(based on 10 Year Return AND Sharpe Ratio)
|Place
|Fund Name
|10 Year Return
|10 Year Sharpe Ratio
|1
|Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund
|7.63
|1.72
|2
|Pathfinder Partners' Fund
|15.10
|0.85
|3
|Arrow Performance Fund
|10.36
|1.29
|
2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Award Winners by Category are:
Equity Focused Category
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP
|88.76
|2
|Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund
|43.48
|3
|SMI Defensive LP
|25.22
|
|
|3 Year Return
|
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP
|36.18
|2
|Lynwood Opportunities Fund
|29.57
|3
|Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund
|28.89
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP
|26.05
|2
|BT Global Growth Fund LP
|19.16
|3
|AlphaNorth Partners Fund
|16.23
|3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund
|2.25
|2
|Waratah Alternative ESG
|1.83
|3
|Timelo Strategic Opportunities Fund
|1.43
|
|5 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|Waratah Performance
|1.37
|2
|SMI Defensive LP
|1.24
|3
|Forge First Long Short LP
|1.16
|
|
|
Credit Focused Category:
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP
|22.31
|2
|Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund
|5.01
|3
|Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund
|1.79
|
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP
|19.74
|2
|Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund
|7.35
|3
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
|7.32
|
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP
|13.73
|2
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
|7.15
|3
|East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow)
|6.25
|
|3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP
|1.38
|2
|Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund
|0.95
|3
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.79
|
|5 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP
|1.19
|2
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.86
|3
|Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund
|0.74
|
Market Neutral Category:
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Altema Diversified Equity Market Neutral Fund
|50.83
|2
|CC&L Global Market Neutral
|10.24
|3
|RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity
|9.10
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|The HGC Fund LP
|15.11
|2
|Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund
|7.68
|3
|CC&L Global Market Neutral
|7.54
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|The HGC Fund LP
|12.07
|2
|Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund
|5.50
|3
|Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund
|5.45
|3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund
|1.20
|2
|The HGC Fund LP
|1.19
|3
|Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund
|1.18
|
|5 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|The HGC Fund LP
|1.18
|2
|Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund
|0.98
|3
|Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund
|0.97
|
Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy Category:
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Libertas Real Asset Opportunities Fund
|34.74
|2
|ReSolve Evolution Fund
|33.22
|3
|SMI Opportunities LP
|21.57
|
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|SMI Opportunities LP
|22.29
|2
|Auspice Diversified Trust
|16.33
|3
|K2 Principal Trust (The)
|14.74
|
|
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP
|18.78
|2
|SMI Opportunities LP
|15.92
|3
|K2 Principal Trust (The)
|11.74
|
|
|3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP
|4.03
|2
|Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool Fund
|1.91
|3
|MacNicol & Associates Alternative Asset Trust
|1.36
|
|5 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Place
|Fund Name
|Sharpe Ratio
|1
|AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP
|1.82
|2
|Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool Fund
|1.70
|3
|Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund
|1.50
|
Private Debt
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Invico Diversified Income Fund
|18.74
|2
|Portland Private Income Fund
|13.40
|3
|Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust
|11.54
|
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust
|11.56
|2
|Invico Diversified Income Fund
|10.95
|3
|Portland Private Income Fund
|10.10
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust
|11.21
|2
|Invico Diversified Income Fund
|11.18
|3
|Portland Private Income Fund
|9.27
Private Equity - NEW Category for 2022
|1 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Kensington Private Equity Fund
|16.15
|2
|Hamilton Lane Global Private Assets
|13.16
|3
|Bridgeport Private Equity Opportunities Fund
|9.45
|
|3 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Kensington Private Equity Fund
|17.57
|2
|BMO Castle Mount Feeder Fund LP
|9.63
|3
|MacNicol & Associates Emergence Fund
|9.14
|5 Year Return
|Place
|Fund Name
|Return
|1
|Kensington Private Equity Fund
|14.84
|2
|MacNicol & Associates Emergence Fund
|7.23
THE 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Conference
In the afternoon of November 22nd, at THE Canadian Hedge Fund Conference preceding the Gala Awards Dinner, individual and institutional investors and their advisors heard Canadian Hedge Fund Managers, Family Office Managers, Investment Advisors and Industry Experts discuss key issues facing Canada's hedge fund industry. The Keynote Address for the Conference was delivered by MPP Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario's Minister of Finance.
The 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program would not have been possible without the generous support of its Sponsors:
- Principal Sponsor: Fundata Canada
- Conference Partners: Invico Capital, Marret Asset Management, Waratah Capital Advisors and Wealhouse Capital Management
- Table Sponsors: RBC Capital Markets and SGGG Fund Services
- Presenting Sponsors: Borden, Ladner, Gervais and Osler
- Supporting Hedge Funds: AIP Asset Management, East Coast Fund Management, GFI Investment Counsel, HGC Investment Management, Wavefront Global Asset Management
- Associate Sponsors: HighView Financial, National Bank Independent Network, Richardson Wealth, Scotiabank, TD Bank
- Media Partner: Newsfile
The CHFA Winners Showcase 2023 Investor Conference will be held in Toronto in March and will feature award-winning Canadian hedge fund managers.
For more information about the annual CHFA program, go to: www.alternativeiq.com or call:
Julie Makepeace
Managing Director, Alternative IQ; and
President, Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.
jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com
416-906-3782
About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation events held in Toronto each October (performance as at June 30th), the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences which present managers of award-winning hedge funds to investors, and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.
About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145126