Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - Investorideas.com ( www. investorideas .com ) , a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks releases a special edition of the AI Eye podcast surveying the computer vision market with an emphasis on its application in autonomous vehicles, featuring an interview with AI innovator GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH).

Investorideas.com recently spoke with Danny Rittman, CTO of GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH), regarding the company's intelligent, wireless, motion detection patented computer vision technology, codenamed "Apollo." Rittman and GBT have recently been engaged in testing Apollo, using simulations, to identify obstacles on train tracks. Rittman explained that Apollo's scope of applicability extended beyond even this.

"One of the main things that Apollo can do very well is obstacle detection," Rittman said. "That isn't limited to obstacles on train tracks, but applies to cars, motorcycles, underwater, and everywhere."

"Anything a human can't see, or doesn't see well from afar, the Apollo can see very quickly, get an alert and even take some action itself," he added. "This also applies to autonomous vehicles."

Apollo works by sending electromagnetic waves through the air, receiving reflections from objects and living entities, and basically analyzing this information to construct 2D or 3D images.

"It basically shoots radio waves to the scanned area, analyzes the reflections that return using an advanced neural network software, and constructs a 3D-image of the scanned area," Rittman said. "Because Apollo can detect very small volumetric changes, it can easily identify living entities, stationary objects, shapes etc… Because it has been trained to identify objects and situations, it can also quickly [issue] alerts after scanning the area and getting the information."

While the company's recent testing highlights its usefulness in transportation, its applicability extends to healthcare, security, and many other domains as well. Rittman described the convenience and efficacy of Apollo in different areas.

"It's wearable-less, so people do not have to wear anything," he said. "You just put a box in the room, it's about the size of a router. It can [also] see in the dark, count people in a conference room, be installed at an airport and detect concealed objects, identify facial features."

A report published by Allied Market Research finds that globally, the market for computer vision is projected to grow from about $10.8 billion USD in 2021 to roughly $41.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 percent from 2020-30. The following excerpt from the report's summary outlines some instances of the growing breadth of the market:

"Computer vision applications in the past few years have expanded into various industries and are expected to continue this trend further in the coming years as well. Applications such as facial recognition technology, have been popularized in both public and private sectors as [it's] being adopted in the common lives of users, thereby creating a lucrative scope for the overall market growth. Moreover, newer applications like product/content discovery systems popularized in the online retail industry are leveraging computer vision systems to help customers' products on the basis of user submitted images."

Elsewhere in the autonomous vehicle space, XPeng Inc., a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) firm, recently unveiled a series of mobility technologies at its fourth annual 1024 Tech Day held at its headquarters in Guangzhou. This included its "next-generation neural network-based perception architecture, closed-loop AI and data management platform, industry leading voice and smart cabin technologies, and the latest developments in its mobility ecosystem, including latest robotaxi, flying car and robotics endeavors." Xinzhou Wu, Vice President of Autonomous Driving of XPENG, explained:

"Our rollout of the City NGP (Navigation Guided Pilot) pilot program in September represented a decisive milestone in the second half of the race to the autonomous driving end-game. Enhancing customer experience through innovation is our ultimate goal. We are implementing the most advanced driver assistance in mass-produced vehicles in complex urban driving environments, a huge leap forward as we work to build our autonomous driving capabilities.

More recently, autonomous driving firm Mobileye Global Inc., announced that the all-electric multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) ZEEKR 009 from Chinese automotive firm Geely, is applying the Mobileye SuperVision, Mobileye's most advanced driver-assistance system. Supervision boasts such features as "autonomous lane changing, adaptive cruise control, comprehensive surround emergency assist, advanced traffic sign and light recognition, front and rear collision avoidance, and evasive maneuver assist."

Rittman, however, adds that GBT's Apollo still improves on existing AI and computer vision solutions in autonomous driving.

"We already see cars flooded with sensors, we have ultrasonic, lidar etc. and they all work well," he said. "But we believe that Apollo takes it one step further. Apollo doesn't depend on things like weather conditions or light visibility. It works anywhere, anytime, is fast and gives real time information."

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

