The completion of recent ground VLF EM survey reveals numerous structures of interest on the Paint Lake Road Joint Venture property in the Wawa area of Ontario, an area renowned for gold and base metal ores.

Highlights

The completed ground geophysical VLF EM survey shows many structures of interest and identifies at least six northeasterly trending EM anomalies which may be related to shear zones cutting intrusive rocks as evident in the nearby Eagle Mine which comprises quartz veins in shear zones cutting intrusive diorites.

Most anomalies are sub-parallel to and offsets of the regional Pukaskwa-Iron Lake (PIL) Shear Zone which hosts gold mineralization locally at Abbie Lake and David Lake and regionally at Island Gold Mine to the northeast.

The area has recently been consolidated by other exploration companies and the property is surrounded by ground held by Angus Gold and Bold Ventures and the property is in a relatively unexplored area near the Wesdome's Open Pit Mine and is located on and adjacent to regional faults that are known to carry gold to the north and south.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (FSE: 9I0) (OTCQB: AUHIF) and Frontline Gold Inc. (TSXV: FGC) are pleased to report numerous favorable geophysical anomalies have been identified on the Paint Lake Road JV ("PLR JV") Property.

The project is within the Wawa Abitibi Subprovince, prolifically known for its metal endowment. It has been estimated the Abitibi Subprovince has produced over 200 million ounces of gold and 400 million tonnes of base metal ore.

The belt has recently been consolidated and the Paint Lake Road property is strategically located inside the consolidated area near the Mishi Open Pit and the former Magnacon Mines. The property comprises six (6) claim blocks totaling over 3,610 hectares 50km north of Wawa, Ontario and is located inside the Mishibishu Greenstone Belt which hosts the Wesdome Mines, the Eagle River Gold Mine, the Mishi Open Pit, and the former Magnacon Mine.

Advance United has had success in the Wawa area having formerly developed and sold the Dorset Zone to current owners, Angus Ventures, which hosts a non-compliant resource of 100,000 oz. gold. The full story can be read here.





Figure 1: Location and outline map of Paint Lake Road JV property

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8072/145326_212e3953348858ca_001full.jpg

The Paint Lake Road property sits along the Pukaskwa-Iron Lake (PIL) Shear Zone, known to host gold mineralization at the former Argo property and further south at Wesdome's Camp Lake occurrence. Further northeast the Iron Lake Shear Zone hosts Alamos' Island Lake Mine.





Figure 2: Linear Features possibly related to shear zones in the PLR JV Property Area

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8072/145326_212e3953348858ca_002full.jpg

The Paint Lake Road Property Geology

The Property occurs within the Mishibishu greenstone belt that is a broad arcuate syncline 55 km long east-west and 16 km wide north-south. This belt is part of the Wawa Subprovince of the Archean age Superior Province. Supracrustal rocks in the belt are dominated by greenschist facies mafic to intermediate volcanic rocks with lesser sedimentary rocks including iron formation and intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks. The belt is surrounded by Archean granitic rocks and includes two internal granitic batholiths occupying the central portion of the belt.

The northern limb of the belt, where the PLR JV Property and the Mishi Mine of Wesdome are located is dominated by an assemblage of clastic sedimentary rocks, felsic tuffs, and mafic flows. The southern limb, where the Eagle River Mine is located, is dominated by tholeiitic basalts and calc-alkaline andesites with minor interflow clastic sedimentary rocks and lean chert-magnetite iron formation.

Promising Paint Lake Road Targets

The target for exploration on the PLR JV is shear-hosted orogenic gold similar to Wesdome's Eagle Deposit which is hosted by quartz veins in shear zones hosted by intrusive diorite. The presence of a regional scale shear zone is considered prospective for this type of deposit.

Gold bearing quartz veins at Eagle River are hosted primarily by subvertical to steeply north dipping east-west striking shear zones within an elliptical quartz diorite stock Mineralized structures exhibit broad zones of deformed rock (3-20 m wide shear zones) affiliated with strong silicification over 20-50 m width.

The PLR JV property is underlain by intrusive rocks and as such has been largely ignored in previous exploration programs. The identification of possible shear offsets from the main PIL shear will be further explored with prospecting and sampling.

Drilling has occurred in the past along the PIL shear zone, and gold has been detected in drill core and surface sampling (MNDM Assessment Report # 42C03NW0540).





Figure 3: Regional geology of the PLR JV Property from MLAS Web Site. Note projected location of PIL across the north of the property.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8072/145326_212e3953348858ca_003full.jpg

The recent survey was focused on the northeastern part of the claim group.





Figure 4: Area of recent VLF EM Survey on PLR JV Property

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8072/145326_212e3953348858ca_004full.jpg

It is evident from the results of the survey that there are at least six northeast trending anomalies identified in the area covered by the survey which could be related to shear zones in the underlying bedrock.





Figure 5: VLF EM anomalies identified.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8072/145326_212e3953348858ca_005full.jpg

Mr. James Atkinson, CEO Advance United, stated, "I am excited by the results of the recent VLF EM survey - this area is a largely explored area of the PIL and we have identified EM anomalies cutting the rocks. I fully believe that although this area was not properly explored in the past that exciting results will result from our prospecting and sampling program which will commence in 2023. We are looking forward to further prospecting of the property, and the VLF EM survey will be expanded to cover the extensions of the recently identified anomalies."

About the Paint Lake Road Joint Venture

The Joint Venture is a 50:50 with Frontline Gold where Advance United is the operator.

Walter Henry, Frontline Gold's CEO is a director of Advance United; and James Atkinson, Advance United's CEO is a director of Frontline Gold.

About Advance United Holdings

Advance United, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AUHI", the OTCQB Markets in the USA, symbol AUHIF, and the Börse Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol "9I0".

Advance United brings an entirely different approach to the mining industry. We don't mine. Rather, we've acquired a portfolio of undervalued gold properties and are increasing their value through the application of modern technology. We have a growing pipeline of similar properties that we are looking to acquire. And now we've launched the Au Marketplace. A first of its kind digital platform that connects owners of mineral commodities and deposits with developers and producers.

We are involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past projects - with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them ourselves. Our expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time, but we believe have economic value at today's prices.

We fund the development of re-working historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value.

Our purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to our partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that we can all advance united in the shortest possible time frame.

For additional information about us, our projects, or to find out how you can list your project in the Au Marketplace, visit www.advanceunited.ca.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's core properties include the Crooked Pine Gold Project (Ontario), Copperlode Project (Ontario), the Flint Lake and Kakagi Lake Gold Project (Ontario), and the Route 109 Gold Project and the NE Bachelor Lake Gold Project which are both in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents.

Frontline continues to actively seek projects, and additional investor/partner(s) in order to continue to build upon its properties and net smelter return royalties

Further information about Frontline is available here, www.frontlinegold.com, or on the social media sites here, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/frontlinegold/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/frontlinegold Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/frontline-gold-corp-fgc-

Qualified Person

James Atkinson M.Sc., P. Geo., a Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify all historic information on the Property, particularly with regards to historical sampling, drill results, and technical work provided by others. The Qualified Person assumes that sampling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

Contact Information

James Atkinson, P. Geo., CEO

Email: jim.atkinson@advanceunited.ca

Tel: (647) 278-7502

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company's securities and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145326