Sintalica Bioscience Corp. ("Sintalica" or the "Company"), a psychedelic drug discovery company focused on breakthrough treatments for neuroinflammatory disorders, today announced that the Company has received, through the University of Messina (the "University"), the following authorizations from the Italian Ministry of Health pertaining to its drug development program:

Synthesis and detention of Schedule I drugs Psilocybin, Psilocin and other derived tryptamines

Cultivation of Psilocybe mushrooms and extraction of tryptamines

Positive opinion for the initiation of safety and efficacy testing

This combination of authorizations are unique in Europe and will allow Sintalica to pursue its full research and development and clinical program at the University's laboratory and related facilities.

Sintalica's approach to psychedelic drug discovery focuses on minimizing hallucinogenic effects while enhancing the psychedelic molecule's strong anti-inflammatory properties. Sintalica's research and drug development program is focused on neurodegenerative disorders, including SCI-Induced Chronic Neuropathic Pain (Spinal Cord Injury), Fibromyalgia, and Inflammation.

Sintalica has filed three provisional patents for proprietary psychedelic molecules with claims of improved stability, efficacy and bioavailability. The molecules are being produced in the University's state-of-the-art laboratories, and will be tested for safety and efficacy toward target indications.

Sintalica has an exclusive research partnership with leading Italian research institutes, including the University of Messina and the University of Niccolò Cusano of Rome. Sintalica's scientific team comprises world-leading scientists in chemistry, pharmacology, biotechnology and neurodegenerative diseases.

"These authorizations are critical to Sintalica's ongoing drug discovery program. We are confident our non-hallucinogenic psychedelic molecules can lead to breakthrough treatments for neuroinflammatory diseases affecting millions of patients worldwide," said Bruce Linton, Chairman and Co-Founder of Sintalica.

"Today, we mark the final development phase for this important project. It is the culmination of more than one year of teamwork and planning by Sintalica and the University of Messina, in collaboration with Niccolò Cusano University of Rome, that will result in more efficient and more productive organic and biotech synthesis, cultivation, delivery and in vivo trials of psychedelic drugs under one roof," said Prof. Salvatore Cuzzocrea, Rector of the University of Messina.

ABOUT SINTALICA

Sintalica Bioscience Corp. is a Canadian drug discovery company operating through its Italian subsidiary focused on using psychedelics to create breakthrough treatments for neuroinflammatory disorders. Sintalica has filed three provisional patents for proprietary psychedelic molecules with improved stability and safety profiles, reduced hallucinogenic effects, and enhanced bioavailability.

Sintalica has exclusive partnerships with the University of Messina and the University of Niccolò Cusano, providing access to state-of-the-art research facilities, including laboratories, a polyclinic hospital, and a team of world-leading scientists.

www.sintalica.com

