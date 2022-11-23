Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Media and Games Invest SE has changed its name to MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (592/22)

As from November 24, 2022, Media and Games Invest SE will be listed under its new company name, MGI - Media and Games Invest SE. New company name: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE --------------------------------------------------------- Unchange short name: M8G --------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: MT0000580101 --------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 204201 --------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 52800399.