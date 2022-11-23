Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.11.2022
Final Countdown: Die letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor dem großen Finale?
WKN: A1JGT0 ISIN: MT0000580101 
23.11.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Media and Games Invest SE has changed its name to MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (592/22)

As from November 24, 2022, Media and Games Invest SE will be listed under its
new company name, MGI - Media and Games Invest SE. 

New company name:     MGI - Media and Games Invest SE
---------------------------------------------------------
Unchange short name:   M8G              
---------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   MT0000580101          
---------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID: 204201             
---------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8
52800399.
