Mittwoch, 23.11.2022
Final Countdown: Die letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor dem großen Finale?
WKN: A2AD7B ISIN: BMG3682E1921 Ticker-Symbol: FRLN 
Tradegate
23.11.22
15:16 Uhr
13,680 Euro
-0,120
-0,87 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
FRONTLINE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRONTLINE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,67013,68015:21
13,66013,69015:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.11.2022 | 14:17
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Invitation to Q3 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Frontline Ltd.'s preliminary third quarter 2022 results will be released on Wednesday November 30, 2022, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm and follow the "Webcast" link, or access directly from the link below.

Frontline Ltd. Q3 2022 Webcast (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zknkyujf)

b. Conference Call
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

Frontline Ltd. Q3 2022 Conference Call (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI77fd478858de45f9bcd47dadaeb0cbd2)

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontline.bm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.