Mittwoch, 23.11.2022
Final Countdown: Die letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor dem großen Finale?
WKN: A1C0S3 ISIN: GB00B53P2009 
Frankfurt
23.11.22
08:40 Uhr
1,360 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
23.11.2022 | 14:22
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jupiter Asset Management Extends Relationship with SS&C

SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS) will provide transfer agency services for a GBP28 billion portfolio

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Jupiter Asset Management, an investment management group, has extended its transfer agency contract with SS&C. SS&C provides services to Jupiter's unit trusts and has now taken on Jupiter's OEIC fund range acquired in 2020 as part of the Merian acquisition. The entire range of funds administered by SS&C exceeds GBP28 billion.

SS&C Technologies

Jupiter, in partnership with SS&C, is committed to providing a high standard of service to all its clients and has a particular interest in evolving its digital servicing offering. Jupiter will also take advantage of SS&C's advanced data processing and analytics to gather insights into fund flow and client activity.

"SS&C is a long-term valued partner to Jupiter, and we are looking forward to continuing our work together on ways to enhance the experience of our clients, particularly through SS&C's digital capabilities" said Paula Moore, Chief Operating Officer at Jupiter.

"We are pleased to extend our valued long-term relationship with Jupiter," said Nick Wright, General Manager, SS&C GIDS. "SS&C continues to differentiate ourselves with omnichannel servicing and support to all customer types. We are committed to supporting Jupiter by providing exceptional client experiences."

Learn more about SS&C's Global Investor and Distribution Solutions here.

About Jupiter Asset Management

Jupiter Asset Management is a U.K. fund management group, managing equity and bond investments for private and institutional investors. The company manages assets across a wide range of international and U.K.- based mutual funds, investment companies and institutional mandates, as well as providing wealth management services.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692536/SSC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jupiter-asset-management-extends-relationship-with-ssc-301686148.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
