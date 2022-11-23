Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - Investor.Events would like to invite the Investment Community to its Winter Investor Series being held at the Albany Club in Toronto, Ontario on Thursday December 1st! Individual Investors, Institutional Investors, Advisors, and Analysts are invited to register to attend the event.

Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-investor-series-at-the-albany-club-tickets-440450006827





Event Agenda:

1pm: Welcome, Door Prizes & Investor Networking

1:30pm: Dave O'Brien | President & CEO for Stuhini Exploration (TSXV: STU)

1:50pm: Neil Marotta | President & CEO for Indiva (TSXV: NDVA)

2:10pm: Gary Thompson | Chairman, CEO & President at Brixton Metals (TSXV: BBB)

2:30pm: Door Prizes, Investor Networking

3:00pm: Richard Carleton | CEO of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

3:10pm: Pratap Sandhu | CEO of Pangea Natural Foods (CSE: PNGA)

3:30pm: Jonathan Buick | CEO of Idaho Champion (CSE: ITKO)

3:50pm: Company TBA (contact us asap)

4:10pm: Wrap Up, Door Prizes & Investor Networking

6pm: VIP Investors Dinner (location to be shared with invited guests)

"Neil Lock and I have been working within the capital markets and venture capitalist worlds for over 15 years each. Working with great teams that have great ideas and stories that just need to get it in front of a wider audience," commented Sean Kingsley, Investor Series Partner. "The first Investor Series was launched in Vancouver this year and after running the second one we knew that this is exactly what the investment community and company executives want and need. For the investors, it's an event to learn and grow your knowledge & to also network with like-minded individuals. A place for both sides to connect, present, interact and then attend a VIP Dinner to really open the possibilities, potential and create long-lasting relationships. Now we are bringing the Investor Series to Toronto, Ontario!"

"We are hosting this event monthly for east coast investors to network, discover investment opportunities, and discuss market conditions… in-person - finally!" states Neil Lock, CEO of Investor.Events. "Even though there is an incredible amount of investment information online, majority of investors prefer in-person interaction with management and like-minded investors. Come join us!"

Presenting Companies :

We seek to bring quality companies to present each month. The Investor Series is not geared towards any one specific industry so you can expect to learn a lot about opportunities from different sectors.

If you are a Company that would like to present at a future Investor Series. Feel free to contact Neil Lock or Sean Kingsley so they can see if your company is a right fit. We seek companies with great assets or products that have excellent corporate plans and achievable milestones to present. A bonus if you're seeking to raise capital through a financing/private placements.

VIP Investor Dinner:

Following the Investor Series Presentations at the Albany Club - the presenters along with a dozen of qualified investors, brokers, and bankers - will be attending a VIP Dinner in a private room at an undisclosed Toronto restaurant. If you would like to receive an invitation to the dinner, please email Neil Lock at neil@investor.events | Dinner is restricted to 12 invited individuals.





INVESTORS - REGISTER NOW AT: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-investor-series-at-the-albany-club-tickets-440450006827

House Rules at the Albany Club

Cell Phones & Electronic Devices

All cellphones & electronics must be silenced throughout the Club.

Dress Code

Cocktail: Business Casual. Please no blue jeans, attire with logos.

About Investor.Events

Investor.Events hosts in-person investor events & virtual investor presentations for Pre-Public & Publicly Listed Companies.

Contact:

Neil Lock, CEO of Investor.Events

neil@investor.events

604-380-0181

https://investor.events/

Sean Kingsley, Partner at Investor.Series

info@seankingsley.ca

604-440-8484

