Reunion Crossing, a new multi-unit residential development in Toronto, will be outfitted with 39 Hypercharge Level 2 EV charging stations, with installation to begin in November

Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Diamond Kilmer Developments to deploy 39 Level 2 chargers in the new residential development, Reunion Crossing, in Toronto, Ontario with installation to begin this month.

Diamond Kilmer Developments brings a unique offering to the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) housing market, offering thoughtfully designed, high-quality home ownership opportunities in conveniently placed neighborhoods close to Toronto's core. Reunion Crossing is one of its new condo and townhouse developments and will be an 11-storey condominium building fronting onto St. Clair Avenue West with five 3-storey townhome blocks to the north.

"Diamond Kilmer Developments sought a premium and flexible EV charging solution for this residential and commercial development," said David Bibby, CEO of Hypercharge. "Hypercharge's Level 2 EV charging stations were selected following an in-depth consultation with our team as these chargers are perfectly suited for home, workplace, and public charging locations."

Approximately one-third of Canadians currently reside in multi-unit residential buildings (MURBs), and this number is expected to increase, particularly in large urban centers.

"Canada is aiming to have all new passenger vehicles sold be zero-emission by 2035, and with most EV charging occurring at home, Level 2 charging infrastructure is a great option, offering a full charge for most electric vehicles overnight," added Bibby. "With rapidly growing support for a carbon neutral economy, more developers are implementing EV charging plans prior to construction to support the eventual total electrification of passenger vehicles. This is a wise move on their part, as it is significantly cheaper to design a new building with EV charging already incorporated, than to modify the existing electrical infrastructure after the fact."

Meticulous Research projects that the North America EV charging stations market is expected to reach a value of $30.62 billion by 2029, with Canada witnessing the fastest growth during the forecast period, followed by the U.S.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

