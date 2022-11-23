Independent certification from global public health organization NSF demonstrates a commitment to personal care product quality and compliance with U.S. GMP requirements.

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - Green Star Labs manufacturing facility in San Diego, California, was recently added to NSF's NSF/ANSI 455-2 Dietary Supplements Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification. Earning GMP certification from NSF verifies that a manufacturing facility has the proper methods, equipment, facilities, and controls in place to produce dietary supplement products.

Green Star Labs, Inc., a fifty-percent owned entity of Green Globe International, Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII), develops CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care consumer goods in their fifty-thousand square foot GMP-certified manufacturing facility.

"Green Star Labs hired me to start the compliance program in the facility," said Carmen Myers, Quality Director of Green Star Labs. "Our entire team worked extremely hard, and we succeeded with the certification because the staff here bought the new vision. They accepted the high standard we were rising to. When you have that buy-in from the people that are actually doing the hands-on work, then you have a quality team that recognizes why something has to be done at such high standards," concluded Ms. Myers.





The NSF/ANSI 455 GMP standards are designed to strengthen safety, quality, and trust throughout the supply chain, combine regulatory requirements with retailer quality requirements and reduce the number of audits and financial costs associated with audits. Utilizing GMP guidelines assists companies in developing and maintaining proper controls in their manufacturing process so that products are processed, manufactured, and labeled in a consistent manner, and meet quality standards.

"The NSF/ANSI 455 GMP mark indicates that an NSF auditor has audited a facility, checked documents and deemed the facility compliant with GMP regulations for production," said David Trosin, Managing Director, Global Health Sciences Certification at NSF. "We're very pleased to grant NSF/ANSI 455 GMP certification to this Green Star Labs, Inc. manufacturing facility."

"We are grateful to NSF for helping us have the best facility we can," explained Sandro Piancone, CEO of Green Star Labs. "With this NSF GMP certification, our customers can be confident of our commitment to manufacturing the highest quality products here at Green Star Labs," concluded Mr. Piancone.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

About Green Globe International, Inc. (GGII):

Green Globe International is a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods incubator and holding company of intellectual property, products, and companies that better people's lives by helping them feel and look better inside and out.

Green Globe International (GGII) owns or has interests in several brands and companies including; Green Star Labs, Inc., changing how people feel about themselves inside and out with nutritional supplements, CBD, and beauty products, and hemp CBD cigarette and rolling paper manufacturer Hempacco Co. Inc., (NASDAQ: HPCO) Disrupting Tobacco's $1 Trillion tobacco industry, with its subsidiaries and joint ventures including HempBox Vending, Inc. vending and advertising company, Cali Vibes, Inc. Cannabinoid cigarettes, HempHop Smokables, Inc., partnering with music producer and rapper Rick Ross, Cheech and Chong Smokables, Inc. delivering cannabinoid Hemp CBD cigarettes to consumers with Cheech and Chong as partners, and StickIt USA, Inc., manufacturing a line of cannabinoid sticks.

Green Globe is publicly traded under the ticker symbol GGII, and continues to look for best-in-class companies, products, and patents to create Fast Moving Consumer Goods and channels to sell them, including retail automation and advertising platforms.

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Water Quality, Food Safety, and Medical Device Safety.

NSF's health sciences services include training and education, consulting, clinical research, regulatory guidance, corporate compliance and, separately, auditing, GMP and GLP analytical testing, DNA testing, certification and R&D for the pharma biotech, medical device and dietary supplement industries throughout the product lifecycle.

