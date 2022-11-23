HippoFi, Inc.: HippoFi's Regenerative Therapeutics Division, Launches PURbridge for Spine Surgery

PURbridge, an advanced synthetic and new form of bioactive glass, is positioned to significantly increase the Company's revenue throughout 2023

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / HippoFi, Inc. (formerly ORHub), (OTC PINK:ORHB), a diversified company focused on the biotech and fintech segments, is proud to announce its newest biologic product, PURbridge. This new form of active bioglass expands the already extensive portfolio of HippoFi's division of Regenerative Therapeutics, which continues to target a total Spine market, anticipated to reach $18 billion in 2023.

"Successful lumbar and thoracic spine fusion surgeries require biological products to bridge new bone growth between vertebral bodies. PURbridge is uniquely positioned to solve this critical patient need and desired surgical outcome. Our proprietary bridge-like structure has been specifically formulated by interweaving bioactive glass and our absorbent Tri-pore NanoCrystals with flexible fibers of semi-crystalline molecules of collagen. This unique composition of three highly biocompatible elements results in a flexible and strong 'bioactive bridge' which holds its shape and position while helping the patient heal, spanning the intended area with solid bone," explained Ryan Fernan, Head of PUR Biologics.

"Our purpose as an emerging healthcare leader is to provide innovative biotech products and fintech software to generate extraordinary growth in revenue, market presence, and innovation," stated CJ Wiggins, Founder, Executive Chairman & CEO of HippoFi. "PURbridge is an outstanding clinical solution which immediately expands our product portfolio of advanced synthetics in Spine. We are committed to become the global leader in biological products for growing bone in spine procedures, to lead the future of regenerative therapeutics in regenerating joint cartilage and spinal disc, and to become the first financier and digital payment platform for all surgically implanted products between hospitals, ASC, and medical device vendors."

HippoFi is traded on the OTC under the symbol "ORHB".

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations through an extensive sales channel network while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar Biotech, Fintech, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, which utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes.

PUR Biologics®, HippoFi's Regenerative Therapeutic division, offers a portfolio of innovative biological products and proprietary technologies for bone growth in surgical Spine procedures as well as patented bioactive cellular matrix compositions and advanced autologous cell therapies for regenerating cartilage in joints and spinal discs.

HippoFi-Pay, the company's Digital Payment division, operates a surgical implant and business management software, which standardize processes at the point of surgical care with improved logistics and efficiencies to provide medical device and biologic vendors with HIPAA & NPI compliant implant verification and faster payments.

HippoFi's AI division is focused specifically on the use of AI for early diagnosis and predictive modeling of Cancer and improving business decisions specific to Spine surgery.

HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit: www.HippoFi.com and www.PURbiologics.com

