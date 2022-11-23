Rhino Health and the American College of Radiology Enable Privacy-Preserving Artificial Intelligence

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / The American College of Radiology® (ACR®) and Rhino Health will demonstrate new collaborations in artificial intelligence and machine learning at the Radiological Society of North America 2022 Conference. The Rhino Health Platform is integrating with ACR Connect® - the College's software system designed to interact with individuals and systems at local healthcare facilities and process data - to accelerate distributed computation capabilities and support ACR programs, including how AI in radiology can enable better patient care.

The Rhino Health Platform enhances the distributed computation capabilities of the ACR Connect platform. ACR Connect allows for seamless data exchange, distributed computing, and integration with a variety of services from the ACR portfolio. The Rhino Health Platform brings additional edge-computing capabilities to the table which will further the ability of ACR members to participate in distributed registries, AI model training, validation and monitoring, all while allowing data to remain at the local site. These capabilities unlock new collaboration opportunities to advance the practice of AI in radiology, while simultaneously ensuring the privacy of patient data by 'bringing models to the data' and keeping data behind its members' firewalls.

"It's been a longtime dream of mine, and now of the Rhino Health team, to support the College in its pursuit for democratizing AI in healthcare, increasing transparency and ensuring safety of AI deployed in the clinic," said Rhino Health co-founder and CEO, Ittai Dayan. "Radiology is at the forefront of adopting this revolutionary technology, and we are thrilled to play a role enabling the ACR in their mission."

The ACR will demonstrate use cases for distributed registry functionality and privacy-preserving cross-site image annotation.

"ACR Connect and AI-Lab enable members to participate in ACR AI, quality and research programs while minimizing the need for data upload," said Mike Tilkin, ACR CIO and executive vice president of technology. "The College's demonstrations with Rhino Health are a great example of how we can leverage the open nature of the ACR Connect platform and work with industry to solve emerging challenges for our members."

Industry and developers desire improved access to broader datasets and labels for AI creation and testing of inclusive and representative data. All of this requires access to more data at more sites than is currently feasible. Federated, privacy-preserving access to such data is a catalyst and critical enabling tool.

"The radiology community is on a path to better understand real world performance and safety of clinical AI," said Christoph Wald, MD, PhD, FACR, chair, ACR Informatics Commission. "We are excited for ACR to support its members by collaborating on broader dataset access and tools our specialty needs to make this a reality, while honoring the privacy obligation to our patients."

About Rhino Health

Rhino Health offers healthcare organizations and data scientists an end-to-end distributed computing platform, which enables data collaboration while protecting patient data privacy. Rhino Health's Platform utilizes Federated Learning, leaving data at rest at each site, thus lowering the barrier to wider adoption of AI in healthcare and making multi-site collaboration seamless. Users can tap into a network of over a dozen leading medical centers around the world, centrally performing data pre-processing, harmonization, model training & validation, and results analysis with no data ever leaving any medical center's firewall. The Rhino Health Platform is being used in a variety of disciplines including neurology, oncology, pediatrics, and radiology. The company is headquartered in Boston, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv.

https://www.rhinohealth.com

About ACR

Founded in 1923, the American College of Radiology® is at the forefront of radiology evolution, representing more than 40,000 diagnostic and interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians and medical physicists. The ACR empowers members, through advocacy, quality and safety, and innovation, to deliver exceptional patient care. The College creates and convenes communities of experts to serve as the voice of radiology, demonstrating value and setting standards to advance the field and practice. The ACR improves patient care through quality and safety activities, the best available technology, and ensuring a robust future for the radiological professions.

www.acr.org

