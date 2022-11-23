Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.11.2022
Final Countdown: Die letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor dem großen Finale?
PR Newswire
23.11.2022 | 17:04
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - AGM Statement

PR Newswire

London, November 23

Fidelity Asian Values PLC - results of Annual General Meeting

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 23 November 2022, all resolutions were duly passed.

The resolutions passed as Special Business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares (or sell any ordinary shares held as Treasury shares) for cash;

- to issue such shares (including Treasury shares) without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro rata to their existing holdings; and

- the Company's authority to purchase up to 10,799,623 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 11 October 2022.

Full details of the resolutions will soon be filed with Companies House.

The proxy results for the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 23 November 2022 will shortly be available at www.fidelity.co.uk/asianvalues

The Portfolio Manager's AGM presentation will be available on the Company's website at: www.fidelity.co.uk/asianvalues

23 November 2022

Contact for queries:

Anna-Marie Davis

FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 834 798

