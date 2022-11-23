Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / Modular Medical, Inc. (the "Company" or "Modular Medical") (NASDAQ:MODD), a development stage, insulin delivery technology company seeking to launch the next generation of easy to use and affordable insulin pump technology, today announced that Jeb Besser, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City: Mr. Besser will make a corporate presentation on November 30, 2022, beginning at 10:50 a.m. ET. In addition, Mr. Besser will host one-on-one meetings on November 30, 2022. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.

Benchmark Company's 11th Annual Discovery Investor Conference at the New York Athletic Club in New York City: Mr. Besser will host one-on-one meetings with investors on December 1, 2022. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, attendees should submit a request online via the link provided upon registration. To attend the conference, please register at: https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/news-events/upcoming-events/the-11th-annual-discovery-one-on-one-investor-conference

About Modular Medical, Inc.

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a development-stage medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Our mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding MODD, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

CONTACT:

Jeb Besser

Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

+1 (617) 399-1741

IR@modular-medical.com

