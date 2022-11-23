Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Corp Retires 125 Carbon Offsets on Behalf of ATCO Two Rivers Camp Services Ltd

CASTLEGAR, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTC PINK:KARX) announced today that the company has retired 125 high quality Verra VCU carbon offsets in the name of ATCO Two Rivers Camp Services Ltd, which represents 125 Tonnes of CO2 being removed from the atmosphere. These offsets counteract the CO2 emitted by the burning of fossil fuels in the completion of three of their projects in Northeastern, BC. The projects were completed by ACL Construction Ltd; a construction company headquartered in Fort St. John, BC, that has recently moved all aspects of their carbon reduction plans to Karbon-X.

"The trust that ACL Construction Ltd has placed in Karbon-X to offset their major projects is a clear indication that our personalized approach and dedication to excellent customer service works. With ACL Construction Ltd.'s clients like ATCO getting on board to offset CO2 emissions from construction related activities, I see a very bright future for the carbon space in Canada." said Karbon-X CEO Chad Clovis.

One carbon offset represents the reduction, removal or avoidance of 1 Tonne of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from a certified project. Each offset is certified by a third-party verification board to ensure the projects efficacy and is identified by a unique serial number. When organizations and individuals purchase carbon offsets to reduce their carbon footprint, the offset is taken out of circulation. This process is referred to as retiring and ensures that each offset can only be claimed once.

About Karbon-X Corp.

Karbon-X Corp is an innovative carbon marketing and project development company focused on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through the sale of carbon offsets. The company markets carbon offsets to industry in western Canada and develops green projects that will generate carbon offsets in the future. The company has developed a mobile APP set to launch in early 2023, which will provide an opportunity for everyday people to offset their lifestyle. Offsetters will be able to pick a project that will clean the air, plant some trees, or clean the ocean. The company endeavours to give regular citizens a say in projects that impact the environment to encourage change and growth of the green economy.

Visit karbon-x.com to learn more about the company and to be alerted to platform updates and the upcoming app launch.

