Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) ("Burcon or the "Company") a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on November 23, 2022. All of the eight nominees set out in Burcon's management proxy circular dated October 5, 2022 proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were elected to the board. Each director elected will hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of shareholders of Burcon or until his or her successor is elected or appointed, unless his or her office is earlier vacated in accordance with Burcon's articles or with applicable law.

The results of the voting on the election of the directors are as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Non Votes David Lorne John Tyrrell 29,960,618 96.74 1,008,935 3.26 3,108,312 Alan Chan 30,620,124 98.87 349,429 1.13 3,108,312 J. Douglas Gilpin 30,625,619 98.89 343,934 1.11 3,108,312 Peter H. Kappel 30,545,575 98.63 423,978 1.37 3,108,312 Debora S. Fang 30,006,440 96.89 963,113 3.11 3,108,312 Jeanne McCaherty 29,992,022 96.84 977,531 3.16 3,108,312 Alfred Lau 29,883,822 96.49 1,085,731 3.51 3,108,312 Aaron T. Ratner 30,607,029 98.83 362,524 1.17 3,108,312





Shareholders of the Company also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company.

Burcon is also pleased to announce that, Mr. Aaron T. Ratner was elected as a director of the Company. Ms. Rosanna Chau did not stand for re-election at the Meeting this year. The board of directors of Burcon would like to extend its gratitude to Ms. Chau for their valuable contributions to the board of Burcon during her tenure.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. With over two decades of experience formulating high-purity proteins that have superior functionality, taste and nutrition, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp and sunflower seeds, among other plant sources. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation ("Merit Foods") was established between Burcon and three veteran food industry executives. Merit Foods has since built and commissioned a state-of-the-art protein production facility in Manitoba, Canada that is producing, under license from Burcon, best-in-class pea and canola proteins for the food and beverage industries. Burcon currently holds a 31.6% shareholding interest in Merit Foods. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

