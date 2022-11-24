Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - SPARQ Corp. (TSXV: SPRQ) (OTCQX: SPRQF) (the "Company" or "SPARQ") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Hassan Kojori as Vice President of Program Management.

Prior to joining the Company, Dr. Kojori spent the past 22 years working as an engineer at Honeywell Aero Space, where he developed 48 power electronics and digital controls inventions to provide improved, expanded and sustainable business line offerings. Dr. Kojori obtained M.A.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering (Energy Systems) from the University of Toronto

Dr. Praveen Jain, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "I am extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Kojori to our team. His extensive experience and expertise in power electronics, digital controls and energy storage will be valuable assets to our company."

In connection with his appointment, the Company has granted Dr. Kojori options to acquire up to 400,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.385 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

ABOUT SPARQ

SPARQ designs and manufactures next generation single-phase microinverters for residential and commercial solar electric applications. SPARQ has developed a proprietary PV solution called the Quad; the Quad inverter optimizes four PV modules with a single microinverter, simplifying design and installation, and lowering cost for solar power installations when compared to existing market offerings.

SPARQ's head office is located at 945 Princess Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 0E9.

