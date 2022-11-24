Anzeige
Vieworks Co., Ltd.: Vieworks exhibits at RSNA 2022 with its complete lineup of next generation x-ray flat panel detectors

ANYANG, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a leading digital x-ray imaging solution provider based in South Korea, will be exhibiting its complete lineup of DR flat panel detectors (FPD) and dynamic FPDs at RSNA 2022 (South Hall #1723) from November 27th to November 30th.


Celebrating the FDA-approval of VIVIX-S F series, the latest and most advanced line of Vieworks' FPDs, Vieworks will highlight its fully commercialized 3rd generation FPDs (VIVIX-S V series and VIVIX-S F series). Dynamic FPDs employing both a-Si and IGZO panel technology and mammography FPDs are also a must-see at Vieworks' booth. This year, Vieworks will be introducing its other imaging solutions - machine vision and bioimaging - at RSNA.

VIVIX-S V and F series are both Vieworks' 3rd generation detectors offered in 3 sizes - 25x30cm (VIVIX-S 2530VW/FW), 36x43cm (VIVIX-S 3643VW/ FW), and 43x43cm (VIVIX-S 4343VW/FW). VIVIX-S V series offers a cost-effective total solution, which the users can enjoy a high-definition, fast workflow, and the most durable DR detectors at a reasonable price. VIVIX-S F series offers a premium experience for users in terms of its finest image quality (pixel pitch: 99?), durability (unbreakable glass-free TFT), and usability (lighter weight, long-lasting battery).

Vieworks also proudly presents the latest imaging software for each application. For static FPDs, Vieworks is displaying it's AI solution for chest x-ray diagnosis support. VIVIX-S F series' semi-dynamic feature that can bring new clinical values to the medical imaging field (e.g. tomosynthesis imaging and dual energy imaging) will be highlighted. Visitors will also get a glimpse of the latest updates on PureImpact Dynamic, imaging solution for dynamic detectors.

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

As a global leader in digital imaging in various applications from medical x-ray imaging to industrial x-ray inspection, Vieworks offers the most advanced flat panel detectors and software as a solution to the world. Vieworks creates new standards in the imaging industry by providing professionals the most valued and high-quality images and offering innovative vision and insight for all. For more information, please visit xrayimaging.vieworks.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1953194/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vieworks-exhibits-at-rsna-2022-with-its-complete-lineup-of-next-generation-x-ray-flat-panel-detectors-301685386.html

