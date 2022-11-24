The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has started contacting about 5,000 households as part of an updated recall of solar batteries, mainly due to fire concerns.From pv magazine Australia The ACCC has started directly contacting Australians with faulty solar batteries in their homes. It is now urging households to check serial numbers, as it has expanded its national recall to include new models. The affected batteries may include products from LG, SolaX, Opal, Redback, Red Earth, Eguana, and VARTA, said the ACCC. So far, about 2,900 batteries have been replaced or removed ...

