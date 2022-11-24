The cooperation agreement will provide local customers with leading IT infrastructure solutions that are powered by Inspur servers and storage devices

Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, is expanding its local capabilities in Europe, signing a cooperation agreement with Atos Poland. As the latest channel supplier addition, Atos's value-added expertise will further strengthen Inspur's commitment to providing leading IT infrastructure solutions to the European market by strengthening Inspur's local solutions and services capabilities for a superior customer experience.

A cooperation for leading IT infrastructure solutions

Atos Poland is a part of Atos Group, present on the Polish market since 2000. Currently delivering world class services in digital transformation, decarbonisation, cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, providing tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries. Inspur Information and Atos Poland have formed a new partnership in IT infrastructure that will give Atos Poland complete access to Inspur's comprehensive server portfolio and storage devices to provide the best possible IT solutions to its Polish customers with a potential of expansion to other European markets. Through this cooperation, Inspur Information will better leverage its rich experience and expertise in full-stack AI solutions, liquid-cooling technologies and emerging applications to empower the intelligent transformation of local customers, and power Atos's leading IaaS, smart city, and IoT solutions.

"I am very happy to announce the cooperation agreement between Atos and Inspur," said Jay Zhang, VP of Inspur Global Business and CEO of Inspur Europe. "Inspur and Atos joining forces will offer innovative and sustainable solutions to our clients in Poland with better service and accessibility than ever before."

"As a global leader in digital transformation, we are thrilled to be using Inspur's world-class IT infrastructure solutions in our tailored end-to-end IT solutions. Inspur has rich, innovative, and leading products which have been widely used for both the cloud and AI," said Tomasz Radomski, CEO, Atos Polska. "Our customers will enjoy greater access to more powerful solutions that can handle any scenario."

Strong channel partnerships for strong growth

"In Europe, for Europe" is Inspur's commitment to the EU market. It is rooted in the concept that being local creates better solutions and better experiences for the customer. Inspur has made channel partnerships key to its business strategy, anticipating a majority of its business in Europe will come through channel partners over the next three years. Inspur Information is committed to providing leading products and solutions to European customers and together with its partners, plans to achieve a double-digit growth annually.

About Inspur Information

Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions. It is the world's 2nd largest server manufacturer. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur Information delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology sectors such as open computing, cloud data center, AI, and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.inspursystems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005500/en/

Contacts:

Fiona Liu

PR Manager

Inspur Information

liuxuan01@inspur.com

Vivian Kelly

Interprose for Inspur Information

+1 703.509.5412

viviankelly@interprosepr.com