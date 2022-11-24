Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Names New General Manager of Medisure Laboratory

Eric Christian brings twenty years of experience in healthcare industry including scaling diagnostics laboratory

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:EPW)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, a medical device company and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - announces that Eric Christian is the new General Manager at Medisure Labs.

Eric has twenty years of experience as a proven leader and entrepreneur - with both business development and operational expertise - in the medical industry. He has an established network of physicians throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth region. In his model of creating long term partnerships with physicians to service their needs, Eric has provided medical solutions including spine implants, allograft, biologics, and intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring.

Specifically in the diagnostic laboratory space, Eric was part the founding management team of a successful lab in Dallas - that counted 150 employees and processed 15,000 specimens per month- and played a key business and operational role to achieve rapid growth. He established and streamlined workflows and processes to build a solid foundation for growth. He engaged physicians throughout the Dallas region and co-developed new products and services that had immediate take up. Eric also played a key role in strategic acquisitions including the purchase of an ambulatory surgery centre. He has both MBA (2001) and BA (1999) in Political Science from Texas Tech University.

"I am very pleased that a leader of the caliber of Eric is joining our team to lead Medisure Labs," stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "We stand to benefit immensely from his proven track record of scaling a diagnostics laboratory. With Eric at the helm, our entire team including shareholders can find renewed confidence in realizing the potential of our laboratory business and fulfilling synergies between MediSure's innovative at-home testing solutions, product development and its imminent US market entry. "

"There is an impressive foundation to build on at Medisure Labs," said Eric Christian, new General Manager of Medisure Labs. "I've visited and led many labs over the last two decades. I can confirm that Medisure Labs is one of the cleanest and well-designed state-of-the-art facilities that I have ever seen. It sits at a prime location in the heart of the Dallas medical district. Coupled with MediSure's at-home testing solutions, I'm incredibly excited to roll out unique health solutions for the US market that leverage both our in-house diagnostics and medical device capabilities. For these reasons I have accepted the challenge to lead the lab, immediately commence sales efforts to deliver on its revenue potential and join a team that can offer convenient integrated healthcare solutions to the U.S."

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

