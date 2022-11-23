OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON") (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $28.59 on net income available to common shareholders of $16.7 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.
"We are pleased with our fiscal 2022 results. Our entire organization did an outstanding job this year, securing the products and staffing necessary for success in the convenience distribution industry. AMCON has a long-standing core operating philosophy of providing a superior level of customer service. The customer-centric approach we embrace has guided us through these challenging times and helped ensure that AMCON's customers have received a consistent and timely flow of goods and services," said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He further noted, "We continue to actively seek strategic acquisition opportunities for operators who want to align with our customer-centric management philosophy and further the legacy of their enterprises."
The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $2.0 billion and operating income of $35.6 million for fiscal 2022 and the retail health food segment reported revenues of $46.2 million and operating income of $0.5 million for fiscal 2022.
"We are investing heavily in our foodservice and technology platforms and associated staffing for these strategic focus areas. In addition, AMCON is developing a new 173,500 square foot facility in Springfield, Missouri which will support our customers' growth initiatives. We are also looking to expand our geographic reach, to serve our customers as they grow their store footprint," said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON's President and Chief Operating Officer.
Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON's Chief Financial Officer said, "At September 30, 2022, our shareholders' equity was $92.8 million. During fiscal 2022, we turned our inventory 19 times and continue to prioritize high levels of daily liquidity." Mr. Schmaderer also added, "We are delighted with the results of our investment in Team Sledd, LLC."
AMCON's Healthy Edge Retail Group plays an important role in the health and wellness of the communities it serves. Our long-term relationship with the organic/natural products vendor community has enabled our stores to meet the demands of our customers for total wellness solutions. Our strategy is to offer a broad selection of the highest quality organic and natural merchandise available supported by a high degree of customer service not found at other big box retailers within our industry. We continue to rationalize our base of stores as well as developing new store opportunities.
AMCON is a leading Convenience Distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and refrigerated foods, automotive supplies and health and beauty care products with distribution centers in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia. AMCON, through its Healthy Edge Retail Group, operates nineteen (19) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida.
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September
September
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
431,576
$
519,591
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2.5 million at September 2022 and $0.9 million September 2021
62,367,888
35,844,163
Inventories, net
134,654,637
95,212,085
Income taxes receivable
819,595
—
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
12,702,084
4,999,125
Total current assets
210,975,780
136,574,964
Property and equipment, net
48,085,520
16,012,524
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
19,941,009
17,846,529
Note receivable, net of current portion
—
3,325,000
Goodwill
5,277,950
4,436,950
Other intangible assets, net
2,093,113
500,000
Equity method investment
—
9,380,343
Other assets
2,751,155
334,819
Total assets
$
289,124,527
$
188,411,129
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
39,962,363
$
24,235,042
Accrued expenses
14,446,210
11,468,955
Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses
7,811,207
4,489,852
Income taxes payable
—
867,160
Current operating lease liabilities
6,454,473
5,513,390
Current maturities of long-term debt
1,595,309
561,202
Current mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest
1,712,095
—
Total current liabilities
71,981,657
47,135,601
Credit facilities
91,262,438
43,650,865
Deferred income tax liability, net
2,328,588
1,531,228
Long-term operating lease liabilities
13,787,721
12,669,157
Long-term debt, less current maturities
7,384,260
5,054,265
Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest, less current portion
9,446,460
—
Other long-term liabilities
103,968
757,387
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized
—
—
Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 584,789 shares outstanding at September 2022 and 551,369 shares outstanding at September 2021
9,168
8,834
Additional paid-in capital
26,903,201
24,918,781
Retained earnings
96,784,353
83,552,298
Treasury stock at cost
(30,867,287
)
(30,867,287
)
Total shareholders' equity
92,829,435
77,612,626
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
289,124,527
$
188,411,129
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Fiscal Years Ended September
2022
2021
Sales (including excise taxes of $467.1 million and $403.9 million, respectively)
$
2,010,798,385
$
1,672,378,581
Cost of sales
1,883,078,819
1,571,829,805
Gross profit
127,719,566
100,548,776
Selling, general and administrative expenses
101,474,359
79,631,140
Depreciation and amortization
3,643,840
3,093,017
105,118,199
82,724,157
Operating income
22,601,367
17,824,619
Other expense (income):
Interest expense
2,249,552
1,339,560
Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest
1,476,986
—
Other (income), net
(2,600,675
)
(203,228
)
1,125,863
1,136,332
Income from operations before income taxes
21,475,504
16,688,287
Income tax expense
6,473,380
4,501,000
Equity method investment earnings, net of tax
1,670,133
3,357,978
Net income available to common shareholders
$
16,672,257
$
15,545,265
Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders
$
29.37
$
28.24
Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders
$
28.59
$
27.36
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
567,697
550,551
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
583,062
568,103
Dividends paid per common share
$
5.72
$
5.72
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Additional
Common Stock
Treasury Stock
Paid-in
Retained
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Capital
Earnings
Total
Balance, October 1, 2020
869,867
$
8,697
(332,152
)
$
(30,861,549
)
$
24,282,058
$
71,362,334
$
64,791,540
Dividends on common stock, $5.72 per share
—
—
—
—
—
(3,355,301
)
(3,355,301
)
Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards
13,722
137
—
—
636,723
—
636,860
Repurchase of common stock
—
—
(68
)
(5,738
)
—
—
(5,738
)
Net income available to common shareholders
—
—
—
—
—
15,545,265
15,545,265
Balance, September 30, 2021
883,589
$
8,834
(332,220
)
$
(30,867,287
)
$
24,918,781
$
83,552,298
$
77,612,626
Dividends on common stock, $5.72 per share
—
—
—
—
—
(3,440,202
)
(3,440,202
)
Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards
33,420
334
—
—
1,984,420
—
1,984,754
Net income available to common shareholders
—
—
—
—
—
16,672,257
16,672,257
Balance, September 30, 2022
917,009
$
9,168
(332,220
)
$
(30,867,287
)
$
26,903,201
$
96,784,353
$
92,829,435
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
September
September
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income available to common shareholders
$
16,672,257
$
15,545,265
Adjustments to reconcile net income available to common shareholders to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation
3,572,953
3,093,017
Amortization
70,887
—
Equity method investment earnings, net of tax
(1,670,133
)
(3,357,978
)
Gain on re-valuation of equity method investment to fair value
(2,387,411
)
—
Gain on sales of property and equipment
(140,139
)
(9,864
)
Equity-based compensation
3,103,320
2,415,156
Deferred income taxes
797,360
(275,347
)
Provision for losses on doubtful accounts
(32,420
)
50,000
Inventory allowance
212,637
37,708
Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest
1,476,986
—
Changes in assets and liabilities net of effects of business acquisition:
Accounts receivable
3,032,876
(1,615,734
)
Inventories
3,240,946
3,721,980
Prepaid and other current assets
(5,344,754
)
(2,732,480
)
Equity method investment distributions
1,095,467
1,392,730
Other assets
(730,391
)
48,967
Accounts payable
332,400
1,998,494
Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses
2,482,409
1,164,828
Other long-term liabilities
(653,419
)
(169,854
)
Income taxes payable and receivable
(2,241,755
)
(371,248
)
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities
22,890,076
20,935,640
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property and equipment
(14,691,799
)
(1,525,882
)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
152,000
55,728
Principal payment received on note receivable
175,000
—
Cash acquired in business acquisition
7,958
—
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities
(14,356,841
)
(1,470,154
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
2,042,679,688
1,663,751,276
Repayments under revolving credit facilities
(2,041,106,459
)
(1,682,072,093
)
Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt
—
3,000,000
Principal payments on long-term debt
(4,909,548
)
(510,177
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
173,590
—
Repurchase of common stock
—
(5,738
)
Dividends on common stock
(3,440,202
)
(3,355,301
)
Settlement and withholdings of equity-based awards
(1,280,749
)
(415,057
)
Distributions to non-controlling interest
(737,570
)
—
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities
(8,621,250
)
(19,607,090
)
Net change in cash
(88,015
)
(141,604
)
Cash, beginning of period
519,591
661,195
Cash, end of period
$
431,576
$
519,591
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for interest
$
2,210,828
$
1,353,985
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
7,915,225
5,138,454
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information:
Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable
$
91,656
$
128,249
Effect of business acquisition
23,308,624
—
Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting and exercise of equity-based awards
2,280,783
949,812
