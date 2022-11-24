The developers behind a proposed AUD 5.5 billion ($3.7 billion) pumped hydro renewable energy project in Australia have announced a new partnership to pair 4.5 GW of long-duration energy storage with new renewables capacity and green hydrogen production.From pv magazine Australia Australian renewable energy developers Sunshine Hydro and Energy Estate have announced a new joint venture that will focus on the development of "several" large-scale pumped hydro energy storage projects in the Australian state of Victoria, with plans to integrate green hydrogen production and new renewable generation ...

