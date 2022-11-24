First North Denmark: Shape Robotics A/S - increase

New shares in Shape Robotics A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 25 November 2022. The new shares are issued due to directed issue. Name: DK0061273125 ------------------------------------------------- ISIN: Shape Robotics ------------------------------------------------- Short name: SHAPE ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 7,962,619 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,005,750 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 9,968,369 shares ------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 13.50 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197194 ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser Norden CEF A/S, John Norden, tel. +45 20 72 02 00