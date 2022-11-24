Anzeige
WKN: A2P7NB ISIN: DK0061273125 
Frankfurt
24.11.22
09:15 Uhr
2,570 Euro
+0,350
+15,77 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
24.11.2022
First North Denmark: Shape Robotics A/S - increase

New shares in Shape Robotics A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 25 November 2022. The new shares are issued
due to directed issue. 





Name:              DK0061273125  
-------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              Shape Robotics 
-------------------------------------------------
Short name:           SHAPE      
-------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 7,962,619 shares
-------------------------------------------------
Change:             2,005,750 shares
-------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  9,968,369 shares
-------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 13.50    
-------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10    
-------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          197194     
-------------------------------------------------







For further information, please call Certified Adviser Norden CEF A/S, John
Norden, tel. +45 20 72 02 00
