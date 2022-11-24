Regulatory News:

Following recent press and the announcements by Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) on 4 July and 23 November with respect to the review of strategic options, Elior Group confirms that one of these options is being discussed with Derichebourg and relates to the potential contribution by Derichebourg of its services division to Elior Group.

There is no certainty with respect to the outcome of these discussions. As indicated on 23 November, Elior Group will communicate on the outcome of this strategic review and the conclusion of any agreement. No further comment will be made until an agreement is reached or the discussion are terminated.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the Business Industry, Education, Health Welfare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 5 key countries, the Group generated €4.45 billion in revenue in fiscal 2021-2022.

Our 97,000 employees feed over 3 million people on a daily basis in 20,250 restaurants on three continents and offer services at 2,400 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter at: @Elior_Group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005102/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Antonia Krpina antonia.krpina@eliorgroup.com +33 (0)6 21 47 88 69

Investor relations

Kimberly Stewart kimberly.stewart@eliorgroup.com +33 (0)1 71 06 70 13