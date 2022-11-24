Former Bungie General Manager Jonty Barnes, former Sports Interactive Production Exec Neil Dejyothin and former Football Association CEO Alex Horne join studio creating AAA football club ownership game CLUB

Formation Games, a new development studio, today appointed former Football Association CEO Alex Horne as Chair, veteran Bungie General Manager Jonty Barnes as CEO, and veteran Sports Interactive exec Neil Dejyothin as Executive Producer. Alex, Jonty and Neil's experience across the world of gaming and football will be pivotal in the development of Formation Games' upcoming football ownership game CLUB.

Currently in closed alpha testing, CLUB is the football ownership entertainment experience where Club Owners (COs) build their dream club from the ground up. More than management, COs make crucial decisions on every aspect of their club from their kit, stadium and sponsor, to signing real players based on real-world data and climbing the leagues to continental glory. With a narrative authentic to football culture and strategy gameplay from some of gaming's brightest development talents and football's most authoritative leaders, CLUB is a genre-shattering social experience coming to mobile devices in 2023. CLUB's founders, Guy Rogers, Chris Cragg, Tom Russell, Adam McIntee Mike Burrows join Formation Games' team to deepen its broad appeal to football fans globally.

Chair Alex Horne is an experienced business leader who led the FA as CEO for five years. CEO Jonty Barnes is a games industry veteran of 33 years and former General Manager of Bungie's Destiny franchise. Executive Producer Neil Dejyothin is a former Senior Producer on Sports Interactive's Football Manager series, Production Manager at Media Molecule, and Project Manager for Analytics and Live Services at Sony PlayStation Studios.

Alex Horne, Formation Games Chair said "I know first-hand from my time at the FA the highs and lows that accompany football ownership. The sweat and tears that can be gloriously rewarded, or undone, by moments on the pitch. The combination of authentic football club ownership and gaming that Formation Games is building in its impending release of CLUB will appeal to a huge audience and I am delighted to be an investor in the business and to formally join the team as Chair. I'm excited to work with Jonty, Neil and the team to open up football partnership opportunities for CLUB."

"I'm thrilled to join Formation Games as their CEO, CLUB is a labour of love from a talented group of AAA game developers and football fans looking to shatter gaming norms" said Jonty Barnes, CEO of Formation Games. "This is a project that will truly disrupt the space and showcase the new approach that Formation Games is bringing to the table. We're excited for 2023 and beyond as we show more of what CLUB is all about."

Formation Games is backed by Zee Prime Capital and includes a formidable array of more than 20 backers including ATKA, Merit Circle, CitizenX, Moonlanding Ventures, Petrock Capital, Parc Capital and several high-profile angel investors specialising in GameFi, football and media.

CLUB will launch on Google Play and Apple stores in 2023. For more information visit ClubGame.app.Follow Club on Twitter @clubgame_app.

About Formation Games

Formation Games was founded as 'Club Game' in 2021. CLUB is its first product and the first free-to-play football ownership game that allows you to build, own and trade your own football club. The studio believes in bringing players an authentic feeling of club ownership through features based on real-world athlete performances and Web3 capabilities. The studio was funded in part by Zee Prime Capital. Learn more at www.clubgame.app

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005001/en/

Contacts:

Grahame Gallacher Honest PR

formation@honest-pr.com