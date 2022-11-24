Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB receives observation status (595/22)

Yesterday, November 23, 2022, Aneo Renewables Holding AS disclosed a mandatory public offer to the other shareholders of Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (BIOGAS, ISIN code SE0015242896, order book ID 211324) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.