Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.600% Rallye! 2023 – Das Jahr der Lithium-Millionäre?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QK73 ISIN: SE0015242896 Ticker-Symbol: 3JE 
Tradegate
24.11.22
09:52 Uhr
1,458 Euro
+0,006
+0,41 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN BIOGAS FUELS INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN BIOGAS FUELS INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4381,47611:43
GlobeNewswire
24.11.2022 | 11:29
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB receives observation status (595/22)

Yesterday, November 23, 2022, Aneo Renewables Holding AS disclosed a mandatory
public offer to the other shareholders of Scandinavian Biogas Fuels
International AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (BIOGAS, ISIN code SE0015242896,
order book ID 211324) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
SCANDINAVIAN BIOGAS FUELS INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.