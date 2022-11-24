Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.11.2022
24.11.2022
BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Interim dividend date - update

PR Newswire

London, November 24

BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

INTERIM DIVIDEND DATE - UPDATE

The Board of British & American Investment Trust PLC wishes to announce a change to the dates given in Company's interim results announcement of 30th September 2022 in respect of the interim dividend for the year ending 31stDecember 2022.

The interim dividend of 1.75 pence per ordinary share will be payable on 22nd December 2022 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 9th December 2022, with a corresponding ex-dividend date of 8thDecember 2022.

End

