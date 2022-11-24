Sammamish, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - TempraMed, a US-based company, has announced the launch of the VIVI Epi storage solution for the transport of EpiPens®. TempraMed will make VIVI Epi available for direct sale to customers globally on an online basis and has also partnered with pharmaceutical distributors in the United States for supply of the product to hospitals, clinics and pharmacies throughout the United States.

EpiPens are autoinjectors that are used by allergy patients for auto injection of epinephrine. Epinephrine is also known as adrenaline and is commonly used in the case of anaphylactic shock, an extreme and life-threatening reaction of allergy sufferers when they are exposed to an allergen. VIVI Epi is an innovative compact and convenient storage solution for allergy patients when they need to take their EpiPens along with them throughout the day, living their lives or even traveling.

The temperatures at which medications are stored play a key role in the effect that they have on patients. Many medications, if not stored and transported at their optimal storage temperatures, will not have the expected effect when they are used. Epinephrine should be always stored between 59° to 86°F and kept away from light to have proper effect, high temperatures can also damage the injector mechanism. While storing at these temperatures is possible in a hospital or pharmacy setting, it might not always be possible while traveling. It is cumbersome to carry ice packs or insulated bags along and if EpiPens are not carried properly and do not function, the results can be fatal in the event of an emergency.

For development of the VIVI Epi, TempraMed uses the same scientifically validated technology as it did for its previous product, the VIVI Cap. VIVI Cap is an insulin temperature shield for the protection of injectable insulin. TempraMed's patented technology combines space grade thermal insulation with self regenerative heat absorbing material and monitoring electronics to form the protective storage solution that keeps medications at controlled temperatures. TempraMed scientifically tested the technology extensively before receiving FDA registration and applying it to their products.

Commenting on the launch of the VIVI Epi, Ron Nagar, Founder and CEO of TempraMed said, "The prevalence of allergies and asthma, particularly in young children, is on the rise globally and this is definitely cause for concern. EpiPens should always be carried by patients or their caregivers to be used in the event of an emergency as they have been proven to be effective. In fact, doctors usually advise that it is better to err on the side of caution and to always carry two EpiPens. Temperature control is possible from the point of manufacture to the point of delivery, but many patients are unaware about the need for keeping medications at optimal temperatures while carrying them outside the home or what we call the "last mile". Patients can use ice chests and cooler bags but they are bulky and inconvenient, especially while flying. VIVI Epi is a compact, efficient, maintenance free and first of its kind solution that uses innovative technology for the safe transport of EpiPens. In the festive season, VIVI Epi is an ideal and thoughtful gifting idea for allergy patients and their caregivers. There are so many children with allergies and many people with allergies. Kids are exposed to all sorts of things and you can never be careful enough. Through VIVI Epi, we are contributing in our own way to help allergy patients and their caregivers lead an easier life."

About TempraMed

TempraMed is a technology company that specializes in the production of temperature-based storage solutions using space grade technology for the storage and transport of temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals. The company's first product is VIVI Cap, a small lightweight reusable insulin pen cap that uses patented technology to facilitate the storage and transport of insulin pens.

