The latest BearingPoint research reveals that 87% of people believe they will commute less frequently to work, and 81% see significantly fewer business trips by 2030.

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint's latest study suggests mobility decisions will be very different by 2030. The study, "Destination 2030, Who's in the driving seat for the future of mobility?" identified three trends that will drive mobility in the coming years:

1.) every journey will become a personalized experience

2.) climate neutrality will be non-negotiable from the cradle to the grave

3.) users will consume services rather than own vehicles.

"It will be a radically different mobility ecosystem that will affect automotive manufacturers, transportation providers, and even energy suppliers as well as tech and insurance companies. What changes is how services are provided and consumed, and these industries must start preparing now. The growth of personalized mobility, mobility as a service and the push towards carbon-neutrality will all profoundly impact the way we think about travel. We'll control our travel experiences in a new way, and this will impact our relationship with car brands, potentially weakening their ownership of us as customers," said Dr. Stefan Penthin, global leader Automotive, Industrial Equipment Manufacturing at BearingPoint.

Remote work, energy crises, climate change and supply chain disruptions are profoundly changing the demand for mobility

The study drew from BearingPoint's internal research, the views of clients across all industry sectors and input from the consultancy's sector and technology leaders. The study says remote work, energy crises, climate change and supply chain disruptions are profoundly changing the demand for mobility and the direction and pace of change.

"87% of the survey participants believe they will commute less frequently to work and 81% said they will take significantly fewer business trips compared to 2019, and if this trend continues, it will impact investment in infrastructure. The increased costs associated with developing new mobility infrastructure cannot be passed on entirely to the end user. Legislation may also need to be implemented to achieve the right infrastructure to support electric vehicles. Licensing and enforcement will shift focus from the individual to the provider," said Andrew Montgomery, global leader Government and Public Sector at BearingPoint.

Three trends that will drive mobility in the coming years

The study sees every journey becoming a personalized experience. Public transportation will shift toward individual mobility, with schedules dictated by consumer needs, rather than predefined as with traditional public transportation. This will lead to more user-centric offerings, making traveling time more productive.

Climate neutrality will be non-negotiable, according to the study, which points to 80% of manufactured engines being green by 2030. Investment will increase in zero-impact modes and related infrastructure, particularly those that promote well-being, such as walking and cycling. And half of the participants (49%) say that they would sacrifice vehicle ownership to reduce their environmental footprint by 2030.

As users will consume services rather than own vehicles, they will switch to on-demand services rather than owning an underutilized vehicle. The services and software will be more important to the general consumer than the physical vehicle and brand, as software platforms will orchestrate the entire journey. 81% of participants point out that they will prefer to use one single app/platform for ordering and billing all their mobility-related services. The study also sees new entrants as constructors, not disruptors.

