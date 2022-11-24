The Swiss authorities plan to hold auctions for PV systems to be deployed on hangars and barns. The new scheme is part of a package of new incentives for PV in the country.Switzerland's Federal Council has introduced new amendments to the country's energy law to further support solar energy deployment. The new provisions include a new auction scheme for solar projects above 150 kW in size and a bonus for PV installations at high-altitude sites across the Alps. "For the first time, auctions will be held for large photovoltaic installations," the Federal Council said in a statement. "The aid will ...

