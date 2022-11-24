Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to welcome Mr. Dominique Lemay, as the President of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions ("DM EVS").

Dominique brings a wealth of experience and knowledge fostered from 25 years in executive roles in the transportation and people mobility industry. Dominique holds an extensive background in growing operations for some of the most notable transportation companies in Canada, such as acting as Chief Operating Officer for VIA Rail Canada, the national passenger rail Crown Corporation, Chief Operating Officer for EXO, Montreal's suburban transit operator, and for the STM's Metro, Montreal's city transit operator. He also led the growth of Transdev Canada, a private mobility provider, as CEO. Dominique's wealth of experience in the transportation, operations and service industry as an executive in public and private organizations brings an abundance of knowledge to drive DM EVS' operations to new heights.

"The Company has exciting plans for DM EVS. We are focused on developing and growing our EV initiatives. Dominique's vast experience in the operations and transportation industry will only advance and grow DM EVS to more successful outcomes. Management looks forward to working with Dominique and building our EV platform to bring in great returns," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About DM EVS

DM EVS is trailblazing the electric vehicle (EV) industry with its leading-edge mobile charging units and proprietary mobile application. DM EVS provides solutions for drivers facing electric vehicle charging issues with its mobile charging unit which includes 24/7 roadside assistance, quick charging on the go, and preventing potential delays and issues in the future with its AI technology. The fixed AC charging system uses power resources efficiently through the dynamic load balancing function using Bluetooth technology, significantly improving cost and time to charge. DM EVS is the exclusive Canadian partner of EVAR (Electric Vehicle Advanced Recharging Inc.), a spin-off company from Samsung Electronics C-Lab.

To learn more about DM EVS, please visit: https://www.dmevs.com/

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth and EV, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

