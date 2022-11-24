Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - Andrew Lyons, current director and CFO of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) ("the Company") announces he is forfeiting his total allocated 3 million unvested Performance Share Units (PSUs) pursuant to the Company's Performance Share Unit Plan.

Andrew Lyons will retain his previously awarded and vested 500,000 PSUs.

Andrew Lyons

Director & CFO

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Email: andrew.lyons@foremostlithium.com

