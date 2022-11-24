Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
24.11.2022
MONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company

MONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, November 24

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

24 November 2022

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details:

ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

Issuer Name: Mondi plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK

2. Reason for notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Allan Gray Proprietary Limited

City of registered office: Cape Town

Country of registered office: South Africa

4. Details of the shareholder:

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

22 November 2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified:

24 November 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.012100
0.000000
5.012100
24,336,231
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
3.022000
0.000000
3.022000
N/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		No. of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00B1CRLC4724,336,231N/A5.012100N/A
Subtotal 8.A24,336,2315.012100

B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.% of voting rights

N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Subtotal 8.B 1

B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights

N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Subtotal 8.B 2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting:

Name of the proxy holder: N/A

The number and % of voting rights held: N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A

11. Additional information: The ordinary shares acquired are held by Allan Gray's clients, as opposed to by Allan Gray itself.

12. Date of completion:

24 November 2022

13. Place of completion:

Cape Town, South Africa

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

