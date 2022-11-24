MMC Norilsk Nickel: Shareholders of Nornickel elected new directors

DJ SHAREHOLDERS OF NORINICKEL ELECTED NEW DIRECTORS

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) SHAREHOLDERS OF NORINICKEL ELECTED NEW DIRECTORS 24-Nov-2022 / 17:31 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

SHAREHOLDERS OF NORINICKEL ELECTED NEW DIRECTORS

Moscow, November 24, 2022 -Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that today its shareholders on the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) elected the members of Board of Directors in the following composition:

-- Denis Alexandrov

-- Sergey Batekhin

-- Alexey Bashkirov

-- Elena Bezdenezhnykh

-- Andrey Bougrov

-- Sergey Volk

-- Alexey Germanovich

-- Alexandra Zakharova

-- Marianna Zakharova

-- Alexey Ivanov

-- Stanislav Luchitsky

-- Egor Sheibak

-- Evgeny Shvarts

Six members of the Board of Directors are independent.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

