Gillette Brasil: GOALKEEPER ALISSON BECKER GROWS A MUSTACHE IN SUPPORT OF GILLETTE'S MOVEMBER CAMPAIGN

The action is part of Gillette's Mustaches for Men's Health campaign, reinforcing that in November every mustache is synonymous of taking attitude towards healthcare

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gillette, P&G's leading blades & razors brand in the world, introduces its support for Movember campaign for the third consecutive year. Since 2020, the brand has consolidated the mustache as a symbol of men's health in Brazil, promoting awareness of diseases such as prostate cancer and encouraging all men to take care of their physical and mental health.





The protagonist of the campaign is Alisson Becker, Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper and goodwill ambassador for the World Health Organization (WHO), who will enter the field as the 'mustache that plays for everyone'. He joined Gillette's team by changing the look and growing a mustache in support of the cause. The action is part of the Mustaches for Men's Health campaign developed by Grey Brazil agency, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of taking care of health through the mustache, a symbol of Movember recognized worldwide. The change in the player's look strengthens the positive trend created by Gillette through the hashtag MustacheCares, encouraging all fans around the world to grow a mustache in November and demonstrate that they are acting and taking care of their health.

Alisson made a point of participating in the entire awareness-raising action, as he believes it is essential to share guidelines about the importance of taking action towards health. "For me, it is a huge honor and a great responsibility to be able to participate in such a serious and important campaign as this one by Gillette. Nowadays, science and medicine have evolved a lot and we have access to a lot of information. We know how fundamental it is for us, men, to go to the doctor and have all the tests done more often. If the entire population becomes aware of the care to detect any problem in advance, it is possible to avoid the discovery of serious diseases at an advanced stage. I know my influence towards sports fans in general and I made a point of conveying this message with all the seriousness that it must be debated", said the player.

Alisson Becker's presence in Gillette's campaign goes beyond his position as an opinion leader, but also considers his long history of supporting initiatives that promote health. "Gillette always seeks the best for men and understands its role in society as a brand. That's the reason why we promote actions in favor of men's physical and mental health through our campaigns and ambassadors. We are very glad to have Alisson's support in Blue November, reinforcing the message around the world that a mustache has the power to save many lives", explains Luis Siqueira, Senior Director of Marketing at Gillette Brazil.

To keep making a positive impact, Gillette is making donations in support of the fight against cancer. The brand has joined forces with A.C Camargo Cancer Center, an organization which has supported since 2021, by donating resources to a project to train resident doctors at the institution to contribute to the medicine advancement in Brazil.

Follow during the month all these actions in support of Movember on Gillette's channels and be part of this movement too. Remember: in November every mustache is synonymous of taking attitude towards healthcare.

