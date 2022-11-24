Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.600% Rallye! 2023 – Das Jahr der Lithium-Millionäre?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.11.2022 | 17:04
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Matters' Feature: A Rising Star Stands for the Future of Chinese Women's Volleyball

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Li Yingying, a young female athlete in the spotlight in the volleyball field, was born as a gifted player. At the age of 10, she was selected as a junior player and began training in north China'sTianjin.