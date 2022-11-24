The 300 MW La Pimienta solar project is now selling electricity to Mexican utility CFE under a 15-year power purchase agreement. It is Mexico's second-largest operational PV facility.From pv magazine Mexico US developer Atlas Renewable Energy has switched on a 300 MW solar power plant in Campeche, Mexico. The $340 million La Pimienta solar project will sell electricity to Mexican state-owned power utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) under a 15-year power purchase agreement. "La Pimienta is composed of more than a million solar panels, which are spread across 651 hectares," the company ...

