Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of Director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon Orr as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2023. Upon appointment, he will also serve as a member of the Management Engagement Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well as the Audit and Risk Committee.

Gordon Orr is an independent non-executive director at Lenovo, Meituan and Swire Pacific, all Hong Kong listed. He moved to Mainland China from the U.K. in the early 1990s, founding McKinsey's consulting practice in the country, leading McKinsey in China and subsequently Asia through 2015, since when he has served on corporate boards. In addition, Gordon Orr is currently the Vice Chairman of the China Britain Business Council.

As at the date of this announcement, Gordon Orr does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company. There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837846

24 November 2022