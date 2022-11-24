Gurit Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Zurich, November 24, 2022
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today published its financial calendar for the calendar year 2023.
Preliminary and unaudited 2022 net sales results will be communicated on Monday, January 30, 2023 after 6:00 p.m. CET by means of a media release.
Gurit will report its 2022 full-year results on Thursday, March 2, 2023, by issuing a media release at 07:00 a.m. CET. The Annual Report 2022 will be available on Gurit's website at www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports. Management will also discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on March 2, 2023 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be held in English and will be accessible as a webcast via the following link:
The 2023 Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. CET at the SIX Convention Point, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, 8005 Zurich, Switzerland. Related information will be published 20 days before the AGM online at www.gurit.com/Investors/AGM
First Quarter 2023 net sales results will be communicated in the evening of April 24, 2023, by means of a media release.
Gurit will report its 2023 half-year results on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, by issuing a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET. At the same time Gurit will publish its first half-year 2023 report online at www.gurit.com/Investors/Reports. Management will discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on August 16, 2023 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be held in English and accessible as a webcast.
Third Quarter and nine-months 2023 net sales results will be communicated on October 18, 2023 after 17:45 CET by means of a media release.
Further events and roadshows are published in the Investor Online Calendar on the Gurit website:
https://www.gurit.com/en/investors/events
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gurit Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 54
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.gurit.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0008012236
|Valor:
|801223
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1496791
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1496791 24.11.2022 CET/CEST