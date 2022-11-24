Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) today announced the appointment of Christophe Caudrelier as Chief Financial Officer, effective at the latest on 2nd January 2023.

Christophe Caudrelier brings a wealth of experience as CFO from his 30-year career in global industries where operational excellence and long-term investments are key to successfully addressing the evolving customer expectations. His appointment follows the announcement by Sandrine Téran that she is stepping down as Chief Financial Officer to move on to other professional projects.

"I am happy to welcome Christophe to the Eutelsat team. I believe that Christophe's experience in strongly business-oriented finance and his international background will be valuable assets for Eutelsat", Eutelsat's Chief Executive Officer Eva Berneke explained.

Christophe Caudrelier added: "I am very pleased and proud to join Eutelsat as Chief Financial Officer. I look forward to contributing to the future of Eutelsat's Video and Connectivity businesses and to its ambitious strategic roadmap as part of the telecom pivot

Christophe joins Eutelsat from Tikehau Ace Capital Partners where he served as Operating Partner Finance. Tikehau Ace Capital Partners, a subsidiary of Tikehau Capital, is a private equity firm specialised in strategic industries and technologies with more than 1 billion euros in assets under management with a vertical approach to strategic industries and technologies (e.g. aerospace, defence, cybersecurity).

Before joining Tikehau Ace Capital, Christophe, who started his career as an external auditor with Arthur Andersen, spent 17 years at Valeo where he held various positions in the US, Turkey, and the UK, including CFO of the Powertrain Systems Business Group before joining Naval Group as Group CFO in 2011. In 2015, he was appointed as CFO of the Bénéteau Group, and later COO in charge of finance and operational excellence. Christophe is a graduate of the Ecole Supérieure des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (ESCP) Europe.

