Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.600% Rallye! 2023 – Das Jahr der Lithium-Millionäre?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3KLBY ISIN: USU14178EM26 Ticker-Symbol:  
Frankfurt
24.11.22
09:29 Uhr
88,08 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGILL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARGILL INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARCHER DANIELS
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY93,19+0,13 %
CARGILL INC88,080,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.