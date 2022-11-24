The Gomez Detective Agency Is The Leading Insured & Licensed Agency That Provides Professionalism, Anonymity And Trust

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Private investigators can be used in a variety of situations to find out information that would otherwise stay hidden. Hiring a private investigator can help put your mind at ease and they can help you in circumstances where you wouldn't know where to start. The need for knowledge about certain subjects often demands someone that is experienced in how to attain the information necessary.

In that sense, the Gomez Detective Agency is a private detective agency based in one of the largest metroplexes in the U.S., Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. They offer a broad range of services, including corporate investigations such as background checks and surveillance, and private investigations such as surveillance of a loved one, background checks and counseling on the uses of tracking devices. In fact, there is not a case that they cannot take.

The head behind this successful agency is Daniel Gomez, better known as Detective Gomez. His story is quite particular. After many years in law enforcement he was offered a unique experience as the lead detective for a television show. What he didn't know at that time was that this career change would lead him to a position for one of the top detective shows, still seen around the world.

After he ended his 20+ years career in television, he decided that he wanted to teach the public what he had learned with his years of investigative and surveillance work so he opened his own detective agency in the DFW metroplex.

"We offer confidential and reliable services to a wide variety of people and companies. We are available to consult with prospective customers/clients via phone, email, zoom, in-person in the office, and in-person outside of the office. Our services always include anonymity, which is greatly appreciated by our customers. Also, our successes are not measured in how many cases we have completed. We measure our success in giving the highest quality of service to each case", Daniel explains.

What's more, at the Gomez Detective Agency they manage each case with professionalism and trust. Each investigation is unique, personalized and tailored to the customer's needs. Their main philosophy is treating each client with consideration and respect, which has allowed them to have exponential success in recent years. In addition, a fully bilingual staff is always available to meet the specific needs of each case.

They specialize in many types of investigation, such as insurance investigations, business investigations, domestic investigations, background investigations, GPS vehicle tracking, divorce and child custody. They also provide numerous additional services like divorce evidence, criminal investigation, phone number traces, criminal investigations, polygraph tests, mystery shopping and many more. Check out their catalog of sull services here .

The Gomez Detective Agency recently released their Infidelity 101 Masterclass , which will allow clients to learn proven ways to uncover infidelity and how they can survive it. They

compiled years of experience into a simple to understand online class that can be completed at the user's own pace. The best part of it is that the course is economical to all and easy to use.

They're not planning to slow down any time soon! Daniel is planning to continue his YouTube channel that shows a day in the life of a private detective, including interviews and real life videos of surveillance tactics and situations. He would also like to produce a television show, to highlight some of the more interesting cases that he has closed. As he says: "There are many paths that I could take, the sky's the limit!"

About Gomez Detective Agency

The Gomez Detective Agency is an insured and licensed agency by the Texas Department of Public Safety. With over 20 years of experience in the Dallas Fort-Worth Metroplex allowed Detective Gomez to specialize in infidelity investigation. The Gomez Detective Agency is the premier agency in North Texas and thus attracted the attention of the national television show Cheaters. They manage each client's cases with professionalism, confidentiality, and trust. Each investigation is unique and the services offered through the Gomez agency are tailored to their clients' needs.

