Oxylabs Unveils Real Estate Scraper

Oxylabs' Real Estate Scraper API will now allow businesses to extract public data from numerous real estate aggregators

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Oxylabs , the leading premium proxy and public web data acquisition solution provider, has launched its Real Estate Scraper API , enabling automated data acquisition from a large variety of real estate websites.

The real estate industry has begun using web scraping significantly, enabling companies to extract valuable non-traditional data. For instance, most real estate ads exist online and web scraping is the primary technology allowing the collection of such intelligence, which, once analyzed, allows betting on data-backed decisions.

In addition, such features as proximity and dispersion of points of interest have been shown to have strong predictive power for property value . While these data points are extremely valuable, getting a constant and reliable stream is challenging, which has created a rising interest in real estate external data providers.

"Within the realm of data and information, scraping provides virtually limitless opportunities to businesses and individuals alike. Our internal research revealed that real estate web scraping has been growing significantly, with our sales teams noticing a sharp rise in client inquiries. Businesses use automated data acquisition to drive revenue and, at the same time, improve the livelihood of consumers through use cases such as creating data aggregators." Nedas Višniauskas, Commercial Product Owner at Oxylabs

Oxylabs stands at the forefront of automated public web data gathering, holding numerous patents for technologies associated with the field. Expansion into real estate data scraping is another step toward reaffirming the company's commitment to innovation in the industry.

While Oxylabs has always provided infrastructure for scraping real estate data, it previously necessitated the usage of in-house scrapers. With the newest release, Oxylabs will make real estate data scraping accessible and cost effective to businesses of all sizes.

