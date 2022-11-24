New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - Skye Entertainment prepares for the launch of its new releases, album LIGHT and film Light Travelers. Combining film, music, art, technology, and fashion, the founder and CEO Skye Aurelia hopes that it will one day turn into a franchise that can be enjoyed by everyone.





LIGHT and Light Travelers is set to be a 12-part series written by the founder herself. It combines elements of action, sci-fi, fantasy, romance, adventure and drama. The project will include a worldwide approach, incorporating different languages and instruments. The vision came to her as a desire to invent a world of fantasy and science-fiction.

"My music LIGHT is something I've been envisioning since I was 8 years old. I knew I wanted to inspire hearts and give people hope. I decided to turn it into 12 parts because the songs have a storyline you can follow which can be enjoyed through film. The film aligns with the music, it is meant to be enjoyed synergistically. Each episode alludes to art, history, lore, philosophy, literature, theology, and poetry. I hope it will connect those that watch and listen to the human condition and make them feel deeply. I hope it speaks to everyone's heart and gives them a push forward in their own life."

Skye Aurelia, founder and CEO of Skye Entertainment said, "Creation for me, is dream, surrealism, monsters and fantastical worlds, it is mystery, it is beasts, gods and goddesses. Humans that can do anything, possess magic and power, that can fail, overcome all obstacles, and move mountains. Creation is the past, the present, the future. It is an inspiration from everything. From history and from hopes for the future. Characters where you can relate to the passion, the despair, the joy, the trepidation, the feeling of broken hearts, and falling in love. Creation is destruction, it is birth, it is light and darkness. It is life."

Skye Aurelia, founder of Skye Entertainment is also founder of Skye Thrive and Skye Global. Both companies specialize in wellness, personal growth, and humanitarian work. Through the collaboration of these three, Skye hopes to leave a positive impact on the world through a complete mind-body-spirit approach with the things she loves most- entertainment, self-improvement, and world betterment.

