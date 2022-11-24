A new assessment led by ZSL has placed AgroAmerica 8th out of over 100 palm oil producers, processors, and traders on the public disclosure of their policies, operations, and commitments to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) best practices. The results were published by the renowned Sustainability Policy Transparency Toolkit SPOTT- www.spott.org

This is the third consecutive year that AgroAmerica was among the world's top 10 most transparent palm oil companies, receiving a rating of 88.9% in the latest SPOTT Assessment released by the UK-based Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

Fernando Bolaños, CEO of AgroAmerica, said that the company has participated in this initiative for five consecutive years and has improved its practices to take on new and progressively more demanding challenges.

Among the most notable results, AgroAmerica obtained a 100% score in "Sustainability policy and Leadership" and 97.1% in "Community, Rights and Labor Rights" categories for its strong commitment to sustainable business and respecting the rights of all employees, nearby communities, and stakeholders.

"Through the SPOTT assessment, we demonstrate our commitment to purpose-driven and effective ESG management for the benefit of our stakeholders and the planet. The diligence and dedication of our employees have allowed us to achieve great results. We will continue to work to improve sustainability in our operations and to distinguish ourselves in the market by providing high-quality, sustainable natural foods and ingredients to the world, states Mr. Bolaños

The SPOTT platform promotes the transparency of companies by reporting their policies and practices and their commitments to environmental, social, and governance issues. It assesses 180 indicators grouped into ten categories:

Sustainability policy and leadership

Landbank, maps, and traceability

Certification standards

Deforestation and biodiversity

HCV, HCS, and impact assessments

Peat, fire, and GHG emissions

Water, chemical, and pest management

Community, land, and labor rights

Smallholders and suppliers

Governance and grievances

The evaluation measured and benchmarked companies' progress toward sustainable production and marketing of sustainable palm oil over time. SPOTT incentivizes the implementation of corporate best practices by tracking transparency. Investors, buyers and other key influencers use SPOTT assessments to manage ESG risk, to inform interested parties and to increase transparency across multiple industries.

